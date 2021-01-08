EAMC feeling Christmas COVID-19 hospitalization surge (copy)

East Alabama Medical Center is nearing 90 COVID-19 hospitalizations just two weeks after Christmas.
There were 88 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Friday, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized since the pandemic began, hospital data shows.
Additionally, 19 virus patients were on ventilators.
Friday’s hospitalization total comes exactly two weeks after Christmas when 47 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. EAMC has seen an increase of 41 virus hospitalizations during those two weeks.
“To meet this increased need, we have reassigned beds and staff, and postponed many of the elective procedures that require hospitalization,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “COVID hospitalizations in Alabama have exceeded 3,000 four of the past five days. That number was down to 703 back on September 25 after previously peaking at 1,613 in early August.”
Following the announcement from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) stating that residents age 75 and older would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only beginning Jan. 18, EAMC said that it is one of the locations available for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The hospital system will accept appointment requests from residents of Chambers, Lee and Macon counties. EAMC officials are asking eligible residents not to call the hospital directly for vaccine appointments but to register through the following link: https://apps.eamc.org/Secure/VaccineRegistration.
“We do ask for everyone’s patience during the startup as the two teams making the appointments and administering the vaccines are the same ones who are taking calls for COVID testing and providing vaccines (1st or 2nd doses) to healthcare workers,” Atkinson said. “We have heard of a handful of area pharmacies receiving some vaccine as well, so hopefully as more doses become available locally, the rollout will take place faster.”
East Alabama counties
Tallapoosa County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise on Friday, surpassing 100 confirmed virus deaths.
The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 101. ADPH also added two new probable virus deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the probable death count to six.
There were 4,482 confirmed deaths and 709 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Friday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,482 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 709 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 20 from Lee County, seven from Macon County and three from Russell County.
ADPH also reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 173 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 32 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,407 confirmed, 1,185 probable, 2,592 combined
- Lee County – 6,578 confirmed, 4,777 probable, 11,355 combined
- Macon County – 882 confirmed, 191 probable, 1,073 combined
- Russell County – 2,438 confirmed, 575 probable, 3,013 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,762 confirmed, 769 probable, 2,531 combined
Lee County is averaging about 112 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties, according to ADPH data.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 28
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 26
- Tallapoosa County — 19
ADPH reported 5,057 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Friday, 3,782 confirmed cases and 1,275 probable cases. There were 315,365 confirmed cases and 78,922 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 394,287 cases on Friday, according to Bamatracker.com.