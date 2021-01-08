EAMC feeling Christmas COVID-19 hospitalization surge (copy)

“We do ask for everyone’s patience during the startup as the two teams making the appointments and administering the vaccines are the same ones who are taking calls for COVID testing and providing vaccines (1st or 2nd doses) to healthcare workers,” Atkinson said. “We have heard of a handful of area pharmacies receiving some vaccine as well, so hopefully as more doses become available locally, the rollout will take place faster.”

East Alabama counties

Tallapoosa County saw its COVID-19 death toll significantly rise on Friday, surpassing 100 confirmed virus deaths.

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the county’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 101. ADPH also added two new probable virus deaths in Tallapoosa County, bringing the probable death count to six.

There were 4,482 confirmed deaths and 709 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Friday, according to ADPH.

Of the 4,482 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 59 from Lee County, 28 from Macon County and four from Russell County. Of the 709 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 20 from Lee County, seven from Macon County and three from Russell County.