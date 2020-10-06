Another View: Iowa farmers help fight dead zone in Gulf of Mexico

Iowa farmers

help fight

dead zone in

Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico is hundreds of miles south of Iowa, but actions now being taken by the state’s farmers will, over a period of years, help to improve that body of water.

The gulf is afflicted by hypoxia, which occurs when too much nitrogen and phosphorous gets into the water. That causes algae to grow like crazy, consuming all the oxygen in the water.

The result is essentially a dead zone with no aquatic life in it.

Last Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig gave the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force an update on what farmers here are doing to address the problem.

He talked about the creation of wetlands that will filter tons of nitrogen from water draining off surrounding fields.

Naig stressed the investment of private sector partners such as Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Nestle Purina, which has a pet food plant in Fort Dodge.