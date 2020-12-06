Daniel: LCHS to participate Empty The Shelters event

We at the Lee County Humane Society are happy to announce our participation in Bissell's Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event.
Our adoption fees will be reduced to $5 for altered pets and $55 for unaltered pets from Wednesday, Dec. 9, to Saturday, Dec. 12. We are thankful for Bissell's initiatives that help homeless companion animals nationwide to find loving forever homes.
How to adopt from LCHS
The Lee County Humane Society is still operating on an appointment-only basis at this time. The first step in the adoption process is to fill out an adoption application on our website. Depending on how busy we are, it takes 24 to 48 hours to process your application.
When an application is approved, we will email the applicant to notify them. Once you receive confirmation that your application has been approved, you may call us at 334-821-3222 or email us at lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to set up an appointment to meet the pet or pets of your choice.
Please note that if you wish to meet pets in foster care, we can only arrange to meet one or two pets in foster at one time unless they live in the same foster home.
Adopting during the holidays
For potential adopters working from home and those who will have more vacation time during the holiday season, it can be the perfect time to adopt a kitty or pup and help them to become acclimated to their new home.
The Rule of Threes for Adoptable Pets is always worth mentioning, and both cats and dogs take time to adjust to a new home. Adopted animals take around three days to decompress. During this time, the new surroundings may be overwhelming.
They take approximately three days to learn your routine. The pet is still trying to figure out boundaries and its place in the family, but feels more secure.
As a result of that security and any lingering uncertainty, the pet may start to show more positive behaviors, such as cuddliness and playfulness. The pet may also begin to exhibit behavioral problems. They'll need their family's consistent guidance to continue settling in and learn what behaviors are desired versus problematic behaviors.
After around three months of patience, guidance and consistency on the part of their adopters, the pet should begin to truly feel at home. When their family provides consistency with training through positive reinforcement and corrections when needed, the pet's anxiety decreases, their behavior improves and they develop a deep bond with their people.
Especially during holiday parties, it's essential to give all pets, particularly those recently adopted, plenty of space and quiet time to prevent them from becoming overwhelmed.
Adopters can help their pets during these busy times by giving them a quiet room to retreat to when guests are coming or going, and if the pet tends to try to beg for food or help themselves to guests' plates during mealtime.
Fostering to help pets
If you will have more time to care for a pet during the holidays, but your schedule doesn't allow you to commit to a pet long-term, fostering is a wonderful way to make a difference in a homeless companion animal's life.
Even a couple of days or weeks can give a kitty or pup a much-needed break from the noisy and potentially stressful shelter environment to enjoy the quiet and quality time that can only be provided in a home environment.
To apply to foster, please fill out a foster application at www.leecountyhumane.org/foster and give us 24 to 48 hours to approve your foster application before emailing foster2@leecountyhumane.org to schedule a meeting with potential foster pets.
Our Weekend Warriors Program, in which fosters can pick up a pet at the start of the weekend and return them by the end of the weekend, is a great way to help on the weekends when you have more time.
Donation and volunteer opportunities
To donate to our No More Wasted Lives giving campaign, please visit www.leecountyhumane.org/donate, follow our official social media platforms for our fundraisers and adoption events and share our social media posts.
You can also sponsor a holiday stocking for one of our animals for only $10 by visiting the donation page of our website, selecting No More Wasted Lives to donate and mentioning that you’d like your donation to go toward a stocking sponsorship.
If you aren't able to foster at this time, we always need volunteers! Volunteers help by providing much needed TLC to animals residing at the shelter, including petting and playing with cats, and for volunteers over the age of 18 who complete our dog walker training requirements, providing walks, basic training and playtime for our pups. The first step to apply to volunteer is to fill out an application at leecountyhumane.org/volunteer.
For those under the age of 16, we welcome help with supply drives, fundraisers and homemade toys! We are also looking for members of the community to participate in our shelter pet drawing contest. Please view the Volunteers of Lee County Humane Society Facebook page for more information on participating in the drawing contest at https://www.facebook.com/LeeCountyHumaneVolunteers/posts/3955386367824744.
During this busy holiday season, we appreciate everyone who has adopted, fostered, volunteered, donated and otherwise contributed to our mission of helping local homeless pets.
Column by Kelly Daniel, volunteer coordinator with the Lee County Humane Society.
