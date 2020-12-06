Daniel: LCHS to participate Empty The Shelters event

The Rule of Threes for Adoptable Pets is always worth mentioning, and both cats and dogs take time to adjust to a new home. Adopted animals take around three days to decompress. During this time, the new surroundings may be overwhelming.

They take approximately three days to learn your routine. The pet is still trying to figure out boundaries and its place in the family, but feels more secure.

As a result of that security and any lingering uncertainty, the pet may start to show more positive behaviors, such as cuddliness and playfulness. The pet may also begin to exhibit behavioral problems. They'll need their family's consistent guidance to continue settling in and learn what behaviors are desired versus problematic behaviors.

After around three months of patience, guidance and consistency on the part of their adopters, the pet should begin to truly feel at home. When their family provides consistency with training through positive reinforcement and corrections when needed, the pet's anxiety decreases, their behavior improves and they develop a deep bond with their people.

Especially during holiday parties, it's essential to give all pets, particularly those recently adopted, plenty of space and quiet time to prevent them from becoming overwhelmed.