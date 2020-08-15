You have permission to edit this article.
Letter -- The Associated Press can do a better job
Letter -- The Associated Press can do a better job

Thanks to a recent letter writer for his challenge to the Opelika-Auburn News. By accepting oh, so many Associated Press reports, the opinionated news situations are becoming more and more distorted.

Ironically, on the following page, the AP “report” of Trump’s visit and speech at Ohio’s Whirlpool Corp completely evaded the reason for President Trump’s visit.

The company recently transitioned to “Made in America.” Most knowledgeable Americans support this as American jobs for American workers.

The Associated Press evades more facts by spouting the opinions of the reporter. I appreciate better journalism.

Joan Penrod

Auburn

