Letter -- The Associated Press can do a better job

The Associated Press
can do a better job
Thanks to a recent letter writer for his challenge to the Opelika-Auburn News. By accepting oh, so many Associated Press reports, the opinionated news situations are becoming more and more distorted.
Ironically, on the following page, the AP “report” of Trump’s visit and speech at Ohio’s Whirlpool Corp completely evaded the reason for President Trump’s visit.
The company recently transitioned to “Made in America.” Most knowledgeable Americans support this as American jobs for American workers.
The Associated Press evades more facts by spouting the opinions of the reporter. I appreciate better journalism.
Joan Penrod
Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!