Another View: Holding manufacturers accountable

The federal government recently added its claim to the bankruptcy proceedings against Purdue Pharma, the company that manufactured the opioid OxyContin.
It is seeking up to $18 billion to settle criminal and civil charges, a forceful action that could deter destructive conduct from drug manufacturers, bring a measure of justice to those whose lives have been broken and reimburse state and local governments that were left to clean up the carnage.
The opioid crisis
It makes sense to hold corporations accountable for their role in sparking and perpetuating the opioid epidemic.
But it’s important that the headline-grabbing action doesn’t obscure the fact that the prescription-opioid crisis has become a fentanyl crisis, one driven largely by the deadly illegal substance that’s smuggled into the country through the southern border or by mail, primarily from China and Mexico.
While deaths from prescription painkillers thankfully had begun to decline due to tighter restrictions and expanded treatment and awareness programs, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids claimed increasingly more lives in South Carolina and across the United States.
Sadly, the country’s overdose problem in general, including from drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine, has worsened amid the loneliness and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must not lose sight of this serious problem before us today.
The claims against Purdue Pharma are prospective because the various Justice Department suits against the company have yet to go to trial. And they come on top of a multibillion-dollar agreement by the company to recompense states and localities for the harm done by its aggressive — and the Justice Department alleges, illegal — marketing of OxyContin.
$78.5 billion a year
The federal claim will complicate that settlement, which might have to be revised.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson last year joined 23 other states and five territories in an agreement, subject to approval by a federal judge, that would recompense states for costs in dealing with the opioid epidemic.
The agreement would put aside numerous state and federal suits against the company in the interests of saving the costs of litigation. It includes an offer by the owners of Purdue, the Sackler family, to kick in $3 billion of their personal fortunes.
The company says it did nothing wrong, But evidence gathered over a decade by federal prosecutors shows an alleged pattern of illegal kickbacks to doctors prescribing the addictive painkiller, illegal misbranding, false claims of low addiction risk and hiding cash from creditors, including $10.4 billion transferred out of the company in recent years, a large part directly to the Sackler family.
While the manufacture of painkillers was highly profitable for Purdue, the abuse was dramatically costly to the U.S. economy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in 2018 that the total economic burden of prescription opioid abuse was $78.5 billion a year, including lost productivity, addiction treatment and criminal justice costs.
Don't lose focus
Those costs will never be recovered. But the Sacklers’ fortunes, created by pushing highly addictive drugs, could be a source of some financial compensation and justice.
In pursuing these cases, governments also must be cautious that they don’t lose focus on the current causes of the nation’s overdose crisis.
This article was published as an editorial by the The (S.C.) Post and Courier.
