Letter: AP article was misleading on insurance

I have been in the insurance business for over 40 years. I found the front-page Associated Press article “An Existential Threat” to be bias, inaccurate and misleading. Nowhere in the article did it give the real reason why insurers are denying Business Interruption coverage.
This is a good example of how the media reports only one side of an issue and misleads the public.
The basic concept of insurance is to have many contributing a little to pay for damages of a few. The Covid-19 situation goes against this concept because it is widespread among the many all over the world.
This type of event cannot generally be a covered exposure and in fact, the insurance carriers have not collected a dime to even consider covering for this potential loss.
Specifically, loss of Business Income coverage is clearly spelled out in most policies to be triggered by a physical loss occurring to insured property that causes a business interruption.
The fear of or the threat of the virus being present on the premises is not a physical loss event. In fact, Judge Joyce Draganchuk of Michigan’s 30th Circuit Court ruled verbally on July 1 on a similar case “that some tangible alteration to a property is required to trigger coverage.”
I challenge the Opelika-Auburn News to be more careful and to do some due diligence before simply accepting AP news reports and plugging in some irresponsible article on the front page. Thanks.
Joe Hill
West Point, Georgia
