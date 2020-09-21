Anderson: So, why not me?

The verdict: adult onset “normal pressure hydrocephalus.” I saw the word “normal” and decided to argue that normal means this wasn’t anything serious. Come to find out it could result in long-term effects.

The only other person I had ever known to have hydrocephalus was my best friend’s brother in high school. He was born with what they used to call “water on the brain” and had a shunt all his life. A friend who is a nurse reminded me that there are people all around me who have shunts but who is to know?

Water on the brain is spinal fluid produced in the brain, but not completely released into the spinal cord. What is stopping the flow in my case is not known.

Every surgery has its risks. Even more so for this surgery since it involves my brain. What’s funny (in a way) is how the doctor explained that I have empty spaces in my head where the fluid is collecting. Empty spaces. That seems appropriate!

I have decided to leave notes for people I care about, just in case “something happens.” I am also going through my “stuff” to put names on items so they can be given away to special people. I’m overwhelmed at going through my things. Better I should do it, though, than have my husband and sons make those decisions.