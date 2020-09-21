Anderson: So, why not me?

So often I’ve thought about people who have been struck with a disease or are enduring some other kind of hardship. Sympathy, and sometimes empathy (if it is something I’ve experienced), is shared.
Often there is little to say that will bring true comfort. Being a friend at their side, listening and offering to pray are usually my responses. I can also provide comfort food.
When I hear of someone going through a hard time, I wonder how I would handle that situation if it were me. I’ve often thought how “lucky” I’ve been to have been outside of those experiences.
Then, I wonder, “Why not me?”
I have a great support system. Mostly my husband, but also other family and friends. I have doctors in whom I have confidence. So, why have most hardships passed me by? We all have the loss of loved ones, a grief that doesn’t end. I stop and think about all those who are no longer with us. There are lots of them. They’ve left empty spaces in our hearts.
Otherwise, some of us have more health issues than others. Cancer has become a frequent and unwelcome visitor in so many lives. In our family, cancer and other health issues, accidents and old age have taken loved ones – friends, too.
Now I find pain pursuing me, day and night. From side-effects of back surgery, now to a condition that is causing unusual symptoms. When my doctor sent me for a brain MRI, perhaps he thought I had experienced a stroke. I had become wobbly and unbalanced and my short-term memory was failing (even more than usual!).
The verdict: adult onset “normal pressure hydrocephalus.” I saw the word “normal” and decided to argue that normal means this wasn’t anything serious. Come to find out it could result in long-term effects.
The only other person I had ever known to have hydrocephalus was my best friend’s brother in high school. He was born with what they used to call “water on the brain” and had a shunt all his life. A friend who is a nurse reminded me that there are people all around me who have shunts but who is to know?
Water on the brain is spinal fluid produced in the brain, but not completely released into the spinal cord. What is stopping the flow in my case is not known.
Every surgery has its risks. Even more so for this surgery since it involves my brain. What’s funny (in a way) is how the doctor explained that I have empty spaces in my head where the fluid is collecting. Empty spaces. That seems appropriate!
I have decided to leave notes for people I care about, just in case “something happens.” I am also going through my “stuff” to put names on items so they can be given away to special people. I’m overwhelmed at going through my things. Better I should do it, though, than have my husband and sons make those decisions.
As I write, I only have one day to work on these projects. No one ever knows, really, when their last day on Earth will be. For me, it doesn’t matter when because, thank the Lord, there is a place reserved for me in heaven!
And if He gives me extra days to expunge and label, I will certainly put that time to good use!
Susan Anderson lives in Opelika with her husband. Contact her at susan12anderson@gmail.com.
