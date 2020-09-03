Another View: A few helpful suggestions for dealing with scammers

A few helpful
suggestions
for dealing
with scammers
There are always people looking to profit off the misfortune of others. The COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.
In addition to the calls we’ve all become familiar with — the auto warranties we don’t need, the health care plans we don’t want, the credit card services calls we don’t want to answer — a new scam has callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers.
Like all scammers, they’re trying to get your personal information, your credit card or your bank information.
Contact tracing is a critical part of stopping the spread of COVID-19 in a community. Legitimate contact tracers try to help patients who have tested positive recall where they may have been and who they may have seen or talked to over the past two weeks. And then they try to reach out to those individuals who may be at risk for contracting the illness.
But the scammers aren’t looking out for anyone’s best interest but their own.
Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for payment or any financial information. That’s simply not part of the contact tracing process.
First, you should never give your banking or credit card information to anyone over the phone unless you made the call yourself using a number you have verified as legitimate.
So when someone calls you out of the blue and then starts asking for your financial information, hang up.
Also hang up if they ask you to use gift cards to settle some sort of government tax debt or fine. And if your long-lost grandchild suddenly calls and needs you to send bail in the form of gift cards, also hang up.
Real contact tracers work for health departments. They call people who have tested positive and help them figure out the best way to isolate while the virus runs its course.
They may try to confirm your address and date of birth, especially if you are the COVID-19 positive patient. They need to make sure they aren’t disclosing personal health information to the wrong person.
But they don’t need your banking information for that.
Check the caller ID. However, spoofing makes that an imperfect check. You can always call the health department directly.
Another scam reported to the Chronicle is an email scam that purports to come from the World Health Organization. The intent of this scam is to trick you into opening attachments or malicious links that can then reveal information that allows the scammers to take your money or personal identifying information.
Be wary of any email from organizations you don’t do business with — and even those businesses you do work with. Instead of clicking links, go to the official website and log into your account there. Don’t follow the links.
Do your part to protect your community from the spread of the virus and to protect yourself from these bad actors.
The Crossville (Tenn.) Chronicle
