Another View: Breast Cancer Awareness Month a good time for exam

Breast Cancer
Awareness
Month a good
time for exam
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health officials are urging women ages 40 and older to talk with county health department personnel or their doctor about screening for breast cancer.
Women who cannot afford mammograms may be eligible for free screening.
We encourage women to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about fighting breast cancer.
The health district says breast cancer screenings are “critical” for women over 50.
“Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among Georgia women and accounts for 30 percent of all new cancer cases among women in Georgia,” the health district said in a press release. “It is estimated that during 2020 in Georgia, 8,340 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,380 women will die from breast cancer.
"Moreover, a disproportionate number of deaths occur among minority women or lower-income groups.”
The health district notes that the Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Program “provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services for lower-income, uninsured and underserved women who are between the ages of 40 to 64 for breast cancer and 21 to 64 for cervical cancer.” Through the program, mammograms are free for all eligible women.
Helpful information about breast cancer and prevention is available at www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/index.htm.
“Whether you do it for yourself or for your family, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to get screened,” the health district says, and we agree.
We encourage women to contact their county health department or doctor to schedule a screening, and to take breast exams.
The (Ga.) Daily Citizen-News
