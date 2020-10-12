Another View: Breast Cancer Awareness Month a good time for exam

Breast Cancer

Awareness

Month a good

time for exam

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and health officials are urging women ages 40 and older to talk with county health department personnel or their doctor about screening for breast cancer.

Women who cannot afford mammograms may be eligible for free screening.

We encourage women to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about fighting breast cancer.

The health district says breast cancer screenings are “critical” for women over 50.

“Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among Georgia women and accounts for 30 percent of all new cancer cases among women in Georgia,” the health district said in a press release. “It is estimated that during 2020 in Georgia, 8,340 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,380 women will die from breast cancer.

"Moreover, a disproportionate number of deaths occur among minority women or lower-income groups.”