Another View: President's ordeal shows that no one is immune

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump is not the first world leader to test positive for the novel coronavirus. British Prime Minster Boris Johnson contracted the virus in March and eventually ended up on oxygen in an intensive care unit.
In July, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who more than any other world leader downplayed the threat of COVID-19, also contracted the virus.
The coronavirus doesn’t care who you are. It can infect anyone, high or low. In that respect, it is like the bubonic plague, which struck down both princes and peasants. But COVID-19 is different in how it affects those infected.
Most young people are resilient, while the elderly are at higher risk of complications, hospitalization and death. Obesity is another factor that can make hospitalization more likely and worsen one’s chances of recovery.
President Trump was tested and diagnosed hours after news became public that one of his advisers, Hope Hicks, had tested positive and was in isolation. The president had just attended a fundraiser with top Republican donors, absent masks and social distancing.
We should note that the White House has taken measures all along to protect the president, requiring testing for people scheduled to meet with him and temperature checks. It doesn’t seem to have taken any steps to protect people from being infected by the president, however, should those measures fail, which they now have.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, to her credit, is taking the coronavirus seriously, even as governors in surrounding states continue not to. Last week, she extended the state’s “safer at home” order through Nov. 8, taking it through Halloween and Election Day.
The safer at home order is not perfect. That is easily seen by all of the area high school athletic teams that have had to reschedule, cancel or forfeit games became some team members or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. But the mask order and social distancing have helped, and they have eased the load on hospitals.
That becomes all the more important as the season changes and we face not only a COVID resurgence — such as countries in Europe have already seen — but flu season as well.
The precautions we are taking against COVID-19 should also help with flu infections, but that is no excuse not to get a flu shot, which is the best defense.
If hospitals have to deal with a surge of coronavirus cases, the last thing they need is the usual load of flu cases on top of that.
We owe it to ourselves, our families and our neighbors to treat both of these diseases seriously. No one is immune.
The Decatur Daily and The Times Daily
