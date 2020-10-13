Another View: President's ordeal shows that no one is immune

We should note that the White House has taken measures all along to protect the president, requiring testing for people scheduled to meet with him and temperature checks. It doesn’t seem to have taken any steps to protect people from being infected by the president, however, should those measures fail, which they now have.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, to her credit, is taking the coronavirus seriously, even as governors in surrounding states continue not to. Last week, she extended the state’s “safer at home” order through Nov. 8, taking it through Halloween and Election Day.

The safer at home order is not perfect. That is easily seen by all of the area high school athletic teams that have had to reschedule, cancel or forfeit games became some team members or coaches have tested positive for COVID-19. But the mask order and social distancing have helped, and they have eased the load on hospitals.

That becomes all the more important as the season changes and we face not only a COVID resurgence — such as countries in Europe have already seen — but flu season as well.

The precautions we are taking against COVID-19 should also help with flu infections, but that is no excuse not to get a flu shot, which is the best defense.