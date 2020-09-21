Another View: September is Suicide Prevention Month

There is no shame

According to the CDC, the time between someone deciding to take their life and taking action can be as short as five to 10 minutes, and they tend to not substitute another means if the one they had planned is not available.

“Therefore, increasing the time interval between deciding to act and the suicide attempt, for example, by making it more difficult to access lethal means, can be lifesaving,” said the CDC.

Help them connect to professionals who can assist them. This could be a trusted friend or family member, spiritual leader or mental health professional. With the advancement of telemedicine, people can speak with a mental health professional without having to leave home.

Nationally, we have come a long way towards removing the stigma surrounding mental health, but we still have a ways to go. We need to continue having conversations about mental health and treat it the same way we would heart disease, cancer or other illnesses.

There is no shame in seeking help and treatment for a mental illness. Speaking out about experiences with mental illness could help others who are afraid to do so or feel isolated because they believe they’re the only ones experiencing it.