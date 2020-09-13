Another View: Transparency from Alabama's schools should be paramount

Transparency
Most area school districts understand the importance of giving the public timely and complete information on the impact of COVID-19, and all citizens should be thankful for their candor.
Every school district in Alabama should be publicizing both the number of positive COVID-19 tests and the number of quarantines among students and staff.
The information is critical for parents as they weigh the risk of the virus infecting students and family.
It’s important to all residents as they decide whether to attend a football game or other school event, and also as they process information needed to understand the extent of the risk throughout the community and what steps they should take to guard against the virus.
David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, which includes Decatur Morgan and Athens-Limestone hospitals, recently spoke on the topic of transparency. His point was that Huntsville and Madison County have been extremely candid in communicating COVID-19 information to the public, but his words are at least as pertinent to schools.
“One thing that was reinforced for me, and has been throughout this process, is the value of communication. I think our community by and large has done a fabulous job communicating issues — good or bad, total transparency — giving people numbers, not trying to hide anything. We’ve not dodged any questions,” Spillers said at a news conference. “I think that’s a lesson learned for any other community that has to deal with something like this, but also a lesson learned generally.
“Communicate openly. Be transparent. Share good and bad information. That’s how you build credibility with the community. That’s how you get through issues like this. That’s how you get everybody on board.”
Decatur City Schools and most other area school districts have been forthcoming with both positive test results and the number of students and staff who are in quarantine. Others, unfortunately, have been less candid.
Being open about the number of students and staff in quarantine is just as important as being open about the number who have tested positive. Recent changes in guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decrease the likelihood that exposed and even ill people will get a test at all.
As parents and students make difficult decisions about whether to opt for in-person or remote education, it is imperative that they have all available information. A paternalistic view that they won’t understand the information, or that they won’t react to it rationally, is especially inappropriate when dealing with COVID-19.
Even public health experts are struggling to understand the disease, and the risks are different in every household. School officials have no way to know, for example, if an elderly grandparent or an immunocompromised parent has frequent contact with a student.
The stakes are too high for secrecy, and we applaud those school systems who have chosen transparency as the best way to deal with the threat.
As Spillers pointed out, that’s the only way to build credibility with the community.
