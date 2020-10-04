Another View: Yet more reminders to mask-up

The United States reached a grim milestone recently when the number of deaths in the U.S. from the new coronavirus surpassed 200,000.
That’s the most COVID-19 deaths in any one country, although not the most per capita. Ten countries have higher rates per person. Nevertheless, it’s a number roughly equal to the population of Huntsville.
“For five months, America has led the world by far in sheer numbers of confirmed infections — nearly 6.9 million as of Tuesday — and deaths,” reported The Associated Press. “The U.S. has less than 5% of the globe’s population but more than 20% of the reported deaths.”
While no country has had the perfect coronavirus response, the response in the U.S. has been notably lacking.
That’s the case whether one looks at President Donald Trump downplaying the severity of the disease, he says, to avoid a panic; contradictory information coming from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; missed opportunities like an aborted plan to have the U.S. Postal Service deliver masks early in the pandemic; or state governors simply being in denial.
While she was slow to act early on, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey took decisive and effective action in July with her statewide mask order. That order has paid off in terms of lower rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
The result was some good news even on the day the U.S. reached 200,000 deaths: Alabama seems to have avoided a Labor Day resurgence of the coronavirus.
“More people wore their mask while engaging in gatherings around Labor Day, and I think that as a direct result, we are seeing fewer hospitalizations than we might have feared,” said Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Williamson added that hospitalizations in the state are at roughly the same level as before the July 4 holiday, which led to a summertime spike in COVID-19 cases just as Ivey’s July 9 mask order went into effect.
Just as important, hospitalizations have not spiked despite many students returning to class for in-person instruction.
In short, even with the state largely out of lockdown, the curve has flattened. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it has flattened at a high level.
The state’s death count is the nation’s 21st highest, and even now, the state’s seven-day average for new cases (262 per 100,000) is the nation’s 12th highest.
The message here is we need to do more of what we’re doing: social distancing, washing hands, avoiding crowds and wearing masks.
The safer-at-home order doesn’t have a lot of teeth, but it is a useful reminder and gives businesses extra legal and moral backing to do what most of them appear to want to do anyway, which is encourage their customers to mask-up.
This article was published as an editorial by The Decatur Daily and The (Florence) TimesDaily.
