Another View: Yet more reminders to mask-up

The result was some good news even on the day the U.S. reached 200,000 deaths: Alabama seems to have avoided a Labor Day resurgence of the coronavirus.

“More people wore their mask while engaging in gatherings around Labor Day, and I think that as a direct result, we are seeing fewer hospitalizations than we might have feared,” said Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Williamson added that hospitalizations in the state are at roughly the same level as before the July 4 holiday, which led to a summertime spike in COVID-19 cases just as Ivey’s July 9 mask order went into effect.

Just as important, hospitalizations have not spiked despite many students returning to class for in-person instruction.

In short, even with the state largely out of lockdown, the curve has flattened. That’s the good news. The bad news is that it has flattened at a high level.

The state’s death count is the nation’s 21st highest, and even now, the state’s seven-day average for new cases (262 per 100,000) is the nation’s 12th highest.

The message here is we need to do more of what we’re doing: social distancing, washing hands, avoiding crowds and wearing masks.