Column: Any U.S. FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine must be both effective and safe

It is axiomatic that any vaccine to be deployed extensively in the U.S. or elsewhere should receive approval only after rigorous testing for both safety and efficacy.

With more than six million cases and 200,000 fatalities, possibly rising to 400,000 deaths, the U.S. urgently needs a safe and effective vaccine.

Notwithstanding assurances provided by Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that masking, social distancing and avoiding crowds will reduce the incidence rate, the U.S. population, industry and consumer activity will only be restored to normalcy with the assurances of a safe vaccine.

Unfortunately, political rhetoric, confused messages from the CDC and hints of administration interference in scientific opinions and releases have created uncertainty.

Factors creating a lack of confidence among potential recipients include possible bias in compilation of COVID data, the hydroxychloroquine debacle and accelerated (“warp-speed”) progress in development of a vaccine.

Currently only half of those surveyed indicate that they would be in the first line to receive an approved vaccine.