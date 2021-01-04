EAMC reflects on 139 lives lost since March as it sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

East Alabama Medical Center set yet another COVID-19 hospitalization record on Monday, but hospital officials are taking a moment to remember the more than 130 lives lost at EAMC in 2020 due to the virus.
EAMC said 139 lives were lost at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier in 2020 due to COVID-19 dating back to last March.
“Each of the 139 deaths represents someone’s beloved family member,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Maybe a mother or father (sometimes both), or a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a grandparent or a beloved friend. Each of these souls lost to COVID-19 were cared for lovingly, compassionately, and with dignity and respect by our amazing staff members and physicians.”
Grill said EAMC employees and physicians were the ones to hold the hand of patients as they drew their last breath.
“Of course, our team members were wearing gloves, masks and other necessary PPE, so, unfortunately, this did not allow the patients to fully have a human connection with our staff in the end,” she said. “But I know each of the patients left an imprint on the hearts of our caregivers.”
EAMC has had at least 850 patients who have recovered, some of which have reached out to the hospital to convey their gratitude. There were 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized at EAMC since the pandemic began, according to hospital data.
Additionally, 15 patients were on ventilators. EAMC has seen its hospitalizations nearly doubled since Christmas Day, when 47 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
As EAMC deals with yet another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Grill said she is “blown away” by how many people have become “numb” to the virus.
“Our clinical team is tired, but they press on,” she said. “And I know health officials are tired of pleading with people about wearing a mask, social distancing and not gathering with people outside your immediate family. This is not hard to do, but people will fight you over it.
“And then I am amazed how quickly these same people become believers in COVID when they are the person diagnosed or when a family member is hospitalized with the virus and is fighting for air.”
Grill compared the 139 COVID-19 deaths to if that many lives were lost during a natural disaster such as a tornado.
“We saw last year when we lost 23 residents to a tornado how every local, state, and federal official went to the site to offer prayers and condolences,” Grill said. “Hurricane-like death tools are taking place at hospitals across America, and yet we are still debating common-sense measures.”
Grill added that COVID-19 is not a political issue; it’s a life-or-death issue.
“I can assure you that no patient who enters our doors is asked if they are a Democrat or a Republican (and vice versa),” she said. “And we do not ask if you believe that masks work. We only see you as a patient—a patient who is scared and needs help.
“And we will do everything we can to take the best care of you. We just ask that you please help us help you, your family and your community so that we do not have to say goodbye to 139 more.”
Mayor Anders
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.
In a Monday afternoon press release from the City of Auburn, Anders is “exercising quarantine protocols and following doctors’ orders.”
"I look forward to getting back to work for Auburn in person in the very near future, once I have tested clear," Anders said. “I just want to remind everyone to keep your masks on, keep up your social distancing and keep those hands washed, because anyone can be exposed to this virus."
Local cases
East Alabama counties continued to see a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 76 new virus cases in Chambers County, 335 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 93 in Russell County and 53 in Tallapoosa County from Thursday to Sunday.
Lee County is averaging about 92 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, the highest average among other east Alabama counties. The county was averaging about 90 new cases per day on Dec. 22, 2020, according to ADPH data.
As of Monday, there have been 6,291 confirmed cases and 4,365 probable cases in Lee County since the start of the pandemic. The combined total was 10,656 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,362 confirmed, 1,053 probable, 2,229 combined
- Macon County – 856 confirmed, 171 probable, 1,027 combined
- Russell County – 2,363 confirmed, 517 probable, 2,880 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,706 confirmed, 712 probable, 2,418 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 20
- Macon County — 9
- Russell County — 20
- Tallapoosa County — 17
ADPH reported 2,161 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Monday, 1,686 confirmed cases and 475 probable cases. There were 301,486 confirmed cases and 72,609 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 375,095 cases on Monday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
There were 4,259 confirmed deaths and 619 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama on Monday, according to ADPH.
Of the 4,259 reported deaths in Alabama, 50 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 24 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 95 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 619 probable deaths, 13 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, six from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
Opelika schools
An Opelika city school is moving to remote learning due to COVID-19.
Morris Avenue Intermediate School staff and students are moving to remote learning for the next 10 school days. Students and teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Jan. 14, Opelika City Schools said on Monday.
The decision to move the school to remote learning was made due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, multiple close contact exposures of staff and the lack of available substitute teachers. The affected staff members will be quarantined, Opelika City Schools said.
Morris Avenue Intermediate School students should not report to school and should do their classwork through Google Classroom at home on their assigned Chrome books. Opelika City Schools students were set to return to class on Tuesday following the holiday break, which began on Dec. 23, 2020, according to the school system calendar.