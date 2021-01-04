EAMC reflects on 139 lives lost since March as it sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

“I can assure you that no patient who enters our doors is asked if they are a Democrat or a Republican (and vice versa),” she said. “And we do not ask if you believe that masks work. We only see you as a patient—a patient who is scared and needs help.

“And we will do everything we can to take the best care of you. We just ask that you please help us help you, your family and your community so that we do not have to say goodbye to 139 more.”

Mayor Anders

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

In a Monday afternoon press release from the City of Auburn, Anders is “exercising quarantine protocols and following doctors’ orders.”

"I look forward to getting back to work for Auburn in person in the very near future, once I have tested clear," Anders said. “I just want to remind everyone to keep your masks on, keep up your social distancing and keep those hands washed, because anyone can be exposed to this virus."

Local cases

East Alabama counties continued to see a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases during the holiday weekend.