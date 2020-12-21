EAMC sets COVID-19 hospitalization record during weekend

Patients must have tested positive for COVID-19 within three days and have started symptoms within seven days to qualify for the treatment.

“Patients needing this treatment are identified by their personal physician or a physician in the Emergency Department, and are typically scheduled for treatment the next day,” the release reads. “The treatments take place in EAMC’s COVID Infusion Center (CIC) which is located in a modular building that was set up on the Opelika campus specifically for this treatment.”

EAMC’s CIC is treating up to eight patients per day, seven days a week.

“The patients we have treated so far are very grateful for this opportunity to receive these antibodies that have the ability to improve their COVID-19 condition and hopefully keep them from being hospitalized,” said Lisa White, RN, director of Clinical Support. “It’s very rewarding for our staff to be providing this service to our community during this pandemic.”

Local numbers

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks continued to climb in Lee County over the weekend.