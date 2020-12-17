EAMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching record

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching its peak number just the day before.
There were 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s total of 62 patients. Additionally, there were six patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.
Wednesday’s hospitalization total matched its highest peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations, which occurred on July 22. Virus hospitalizations at EAMC have been at 42 or higher for 18 of the past 19 days, data shows.
Alabama hospitals were caring for 2,425 COVID-19 patients as of 1 p.m. Thursday, the first time hospitalizations exceeded 2,400 in a day. Hospital officials believe the surge in hospitalizations is tied directly to Thanksgiving and are now worried about the next two holiday weeks.
“Our hospital staff members and physicians have worked hard for nine months with few breaks,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “And they are rightfully tired at this point in the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations peak once again.”
Grill added that people should be practicing extra precautions to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
“Not only do we need everyone wearing masks, but we ask that they be worn properly, meaning to cover both the mouth and the nose,” she said. “That’s because studies continue to show masks as one of the best tools to use in preventing the spread of the virus.”
The record number of statewide hospitalizations comes shortly after frontline workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but the end of the pandemic is still months away.
“While we’re envisioning a light at the end of the tunnel by way of the new vaccines, it will be several months before they are available for the general public,” Grill stated. “The first rounds are for frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents. Therefore, it will probably be the spring or later before the vaccinations begin to make an impact on community spread of the virus.”
Grill asks for the community’s help until the vaccine can make an impact on controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to continue doing what the governor, the state health officer and other medical professionals have been urging us for months—to wear our masks, stay at home when possible and socially distance if we have to go out, and wash our hands regularly,” she said. “This is especially important during the holidays so as to keep yourself and your family and friends safe.”
Local numbers
The local COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday as the number of new virus cases in east Alabama and the state continued to soar.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed one death in Chambers County, three deaths in Macon County and two in Tallapoosa County from Wednesday to Thursday. The department also added one probable virus death to Tallapoosa County during the same timeframe.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 3,745 confirmed and 509 probable COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since the start of the pandemic, according to ADPH.
Of the 3,745 reported deaths in Alabama, 46 are from Chambers County, 54 from Lee County, 22 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 93 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 509 probable deaths, 12 are from Chambers County, 19 from Lee County, five from Macon County, two from Russell County and three from Tallapoosa County.
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday also rose. ADPH reported 38 new virus cases in Chambers County, 207 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 46 in Russell County and 50 in Tallapoosa County during that timeframe.
Lee County saw its average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past two weeks rise by two since Tuesday. The county is averaging about 77 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to ADPH data.
There were 5,384 confirmed cases and 3,671 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 9,055 COVID-19 cases.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,226 confirmed, 850 probable, 2,076 combined
- Macon County – 752 confirmed, 130 probable, 882 combined
- Russell County – 2,141 confirmed, 398 probable, 2,539 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,512 confirmed, 619 probable, 2,131 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 16
- Macon County — 8
- Russell County — 16
- Tallapoosa County — 17
ADPH reported 4,695 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Thursday, 3,515 confirmed cases and 1,180 probable cases. There were 253,364 confirmed cases and 56,971 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 310,335 cases on Thursday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
