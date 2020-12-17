EAMC's COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly fall after matching record

The record number of statewide hospitalizations comes shortly after frontline workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but the end of the pandemic is still months away.

“While we’re envisioning a light at the end of the tunnel by way of the new vaccines, it will be several months before they are available for the general public,” Grill stated. “The first rounds are for frontline healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents. Therefore, it will probably be the spring or later before the vaccinations begin to make an impact on community spread of the virus.”

Grill asks for the community’s help until the vaccine can make an impact on controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“We have to continue doing what the governor, the state health officer and other medical professionals have been urging us for months—to wear our masks, stay at home when possible and socially distance if we have to go out, and wash our hands regularly,” she said. “This is especially important during the holidays so as to keep yourself and your family and friends safe.”

Local numbers

The local COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday as the number of new virus cases in east Alabama and the state continued to soar.