East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

Joseph McKay, running back

Central-Phenix City

Once McKay got going against Opelika on Friday, it was incredibly hard to slow him down. McKay ripped off a 90-yard and a 61-yard rushing touchdown as part of an 18-carry, 245-yard night to help the Red Devils top Opelika 21-19.

Lane Smith, quarterback

Dadeville

Dadeville made plays all over the field in the Tigers' 18-7 victory over LaFayette. When the night was all said and done, Smith had 148 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air along with one rushing touchdown and an interception on defense.

Payton Allen, quarterbackc

Chambers Academy

Allen made plays early and often in the Rebels' marquee non-region matchup with Pike Liberal Arts. The senior threw for 221 yards, rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown and also had six tackles and two interceptions in Chambers' 44-25 victory over the Patriots.