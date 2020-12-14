Filush-Glaze: Searching for joy

Do you remember climbing onto your first seesaw when you were a kid?

To begin with, you had to trust the “process” and put your faith in the child on the other side of the plank, hoping he or she put as much effort into it as you did. And praying they don’t just jump off and cause your backend to slam painfully to the ground.

Then, once you got into a rhythm, the feeling of exhilaration took over as you went up and down, and you watched with joy as other kids lined up to take your place. The thing with grieving is that it can be very similar to this playground apparatus, except I can almost guarantee that no one is eagerly awaiting their turn to join you.

Many in their bereavement share the “ups and downs” that they experience while traversing the path of their loss. They describe moments that depict the “rising out of the pit of despair,” but also admit that there are just as many (if not more) moments in which the fall to the ground is more impactful.