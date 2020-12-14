Filush-Glaze: Searching for joy

Do you remember climbing onto your first seesaw when you were a kid?
To begin with, you had to trust the “process” and put your faith in the child on the other side of the plank, hoping he or she put as much effort into it as you did. And praying they don’t just jump off and cause your backend to slam painfully to the ground.
Then, once you got into a rhythm, the feeling of exhilaration took over as you went up and down, and you watched with joy as other kids lined up to take your place. The thing with grieving is that it can be very similar to this playground apparatus, except I can almost guarantee that no one is eagerly awaiting their turn to join you.
Many in their bereavement share the “ups and downs” that they experience while traversing the path of their loss. They describe moments that depict the “rising out of the pit of despair,” but also admit that there are just as many (if not more) moments in which the fall to the ground is more impactful.
As we mention often, grieving is almost impossible to do alone, thus the analogy with the seesaw. We can sit on one end of that plank and will it to move, but without our encouragers or our support, we are hard pressed to make much happen. But add someone who understands what we are experiencing, someone who “gets it” because they too have traveled the grief path, and movement towards healing begins.
Seek moments
Grief causes us to doubt our feelings or our experiences. It plants seeds of negativity and despair at times making us question our sanity or our “normalcy.” In our sadness, we search for answers and seek moments that instill hope, reminding us that we still have much to live for if we can but find tiny glimpses of joy along the way.
What is challenging during the holiday season is finding the motivation to do just that, especially as we witness happiness in others, a painful reminder of all that we have lost. However, even in the brokenness and the shattering pain, there are definitely times in which we can and will experience joy.
In fact, for many, joy tends to “sneak up on them” and embrace them, offering glimpses of that rising feeling, giving them a momentary reprieve from the darkness of grief.
Holiday carols, family gatherings or church-related events are some of the items described as being both difficult and healing at the same time. The rise and then the fall of feelings can be exhausting, and, for some, avoidance arrives triumphantly, stealing our will to participate in things we normally love or enjoy because fearing the “downward spiral” takes over and we become lost once again.
Going back to the image of the playground seesaw, we have to understand that with grief the “ups and downs” are to be expected. Sometimes it is swift; other times it is much slower. But, either way, if we can grab them, there are moments of joy.
It is important to understand that as time passes and you look around, you absolutely will find others in line for your seat, not because they wanted to join you, but because life happens and loss is inevitable.
Because you have been there, you will understand how to extricate yourself from the seat (never from the ride) and then walk beside someone new as they experience both the joy and pain of the “rising and falling.”
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!