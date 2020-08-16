Fuller: A ‘Calgon, Take me away’ moment

Last year, we got a big kick out of Dorcas, Lucy’s adopted sister from Ghana, accompanying her friend in taking a chicken to a veterinarian in Auburn. Boy, did we laugh! I mean, who in this finger-lickin’ world takes a chicken to the vet?
Well, guess what I did this morning.
The chicken had been acting awkward for a few days. She looked funny, too. Her comb was no longer standing up. I say, I say, “Think Foghorn Leghorn with a bad comb over.”
It had been holed up in a laying box for the last two days. I got it out this morning before I took Abby to daycare. Once she saw Ruby, who would never harm a feather on her head, she “woke up” and seemed alive and well for a short period of time.
After I dropped Abby off, Lucy texted me telling me to bring her into the vet clinic where she works. The doctor would take a look at her. I didn’t know if she’d be back in her box or running around somewhere, but when I went to check, there she was, in her box. I put the smallest dog crate we had in the car, then went to get the chick.
My arm has been hurting for several days. I believe I have a bad case of tendinitis. I thought about calling the VA, but I could only imagine that conversation.
Doctor: How bad is it?
Me: Well, I can hardly hold my chicken.
Somehow, I managed to get her into the crate and take her to the vet. When I got there, Lucy came out to greet us. Oh, by the way, one of our dogs was up there already to get spayed. Laney, the little Jack Russell is quite the character.
When the doc came out to the lobby to take a quick look at the chick, said chick was again acting like the healthiest chicken in Kentucky! The girl up front asked what her name was? She didn’t have one, so after much thought, I said, “Dinna.”
From there, we went to the pharmacy to get Emily some medicine, but the pharmacist suggested I take her to urgent care. It was nothing, dare I say “urgent,” but it was something that needed to be looked at.
The urgent care we go to has been packed in recent weeks, but this time there wasn’t much of a wait. After that, we returned to the pharmacy to pick up a couple of prescriptions.
Then, we went back to the vet to pick up Laney. She was just a’whining. She’s already quite the whiner, but she took it to a whole new level, and she’s acting goofy, too.
Somewhere in the mix of all that, my brakes started making noises. Apparently, I need brake pads, so I’ll be going to town to take care of that tomorrow. When it rains, it pours, except for when it doesn’t rain at all.
Yesterday, it rained on the other side of the river — about a mile from us — but we didn’t get a drop here. Bummer. We needed it.
Ruby is seeing the vet in the morning. She has big, fatty lumps on her that should have been taken out months ago, but with COVID shutting down my comedy and speaking engagements, I just haven’t been able. I’m still not able, but one is situated behind her leg and makes it impossible for her to walk up the steps sometimes. Sometimes it’s even hard for her to stand up. Poor thing. She’s only 7. Hopefully this brings some relief.
I got home and realized I forgot to feed the horses — you know, because I took a chicken to the vet. After feeding them, I started trying to write this column. The mail carrier just came and drove the rest of the dogs crazy. Five minutes later, the UPS man came and drove the dogs even more crazy. Laney is about to drive me crazy! I know she can’t help it, but I’m just about at one of those “Calgon, take me away” moments.
I went out to get the packages from the brown truck, but he was taking a while. I had pizza cooking so Emily would have something to eat with her medicine. I had to run back in to get the pizza out of the oven, but quickly went back out to help.
He brought some of my “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books…finally. If you ordered some, they’ll be in the mail within the next few days. I have owed some of you these for a long time. I am very sorry. For those of you who haven’t ordered, hey, I have six “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books for sale featuring my stories. I’d love to sell you one…or six.
Everything is okay. The pizza was good. Laney is asleep. The rest of dogs settled down. Emily had her medicine. I finished my column, and as of this writing, Dinna is still at the vet. Now, it’s time to figure out dinna. I’m thinking chicken.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
