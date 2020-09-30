Guest column: Remove politics from pandemic strategy

We have been well served by infectious disease specialists affiliated to the National Institutes of Health, major medical schools, and competent medical commentators.

Unfortunately, as we approach the November election, political rhetoric and suspicions of undue pressure on both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detracted from public confidence.

Even if one or more of the candidate vaccines becomes available, protection will require two successive injections at one-month intervals. The vaccines will also require an ultra-cold storage chain, which does not currently exist.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle will be the disinclination of citizens to receive the vaccine. Currently, only 25 percent of those surveyed intend to be vaccinated and it remains to be seen what percent of protection will result from the vaccine.

The characterization of vaccine development as a "warp speed" endeavor by the November election has created suspicion.

The manufacturers of vaccines issued a joint statement on Sept. 8 declaring that they will not apply for approval from the FDA until appropriate testing is completed.