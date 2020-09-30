Guest column: Remove politics from pandemic strategy

We have been well served by infectious disease specialists affiliated to the National Institutes of Health, major medical schools, and competent medical commentators.
Unfortunately, as we approach the November election, political rhetoric and suspicions of undue pressure on both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have detracted from public confidence.
Even if one or more of the candidate vaccines becomes available, protection will require two successive injections at one-month intervals. The vaccines will also require an ultra-cold storage chain, which does not currently exist.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle will be the disinclination of citizens to receive the vaccine. Currently, only 25 percent of those surveyed intend to be vaccinated and it remains to be seen what percent of protection will result from the vaccine.
The characterization of vaccine development as a "warp speed" endeavor by the November election has created suspicion.
The manufacturers of vaccines issued a joint statement on Sept. 8 declaring that they will not apply for approval from the FDA until appropriate testing is completed.
As a nation we should be committed to uniform adoption of precautions including masking, social distancing, sanitation and hygiene, and avoiding crowds. We cannot legislate against the virus, destroy it by bluster or eliminate it by denial.
We must be guided by experienced infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists who are politically neutral and function in accordance with the Hippocratic oath.
We must continue a program of structured testing with rapid results to detect both symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers, who should be quarantined, and their contacts traced and evaluated for risk of infection.
We should be realistic and make sacrifices in order that transmission rates can be minimized. Our hope is a safe and effective vaccine that lowers the level of susceptibility below the outbreak threshold.
Attempting a strategy of "opening up" the economy without suppressing COVID-19 will ultimately perpetuate the disease and cause further undesirable effects on our economy and society.
Dr. J. J. Giambrone is an emeritus professor with the Department of Poultry Science at Auburn University.
