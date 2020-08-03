Huffman: We've had peculiar visions

Face beet red and dripping sweat, Pawpaw Buck Huffman sank deeper into his recliner, his bulging blue eyes glued to the raging monstrosity that was somehow being restrained within the old TV. He dared not blink. The risk was massive.
And very green.
“You watching ‘The Incredible Hulk’ there, Daddy?” asked my father, Doe Doe, upon entering the room. At the time, my father was a teenager in the 1980s, and his eyes instantly connected with the old man’s.
“Lord, Daddy, you all right?”
Pawpaw Buck didn’t answer. Instead, he called out to my father’s stepmother: “Alice, if you want me to sleep in the bed with you tonight you better come get me quick... This green fella’s comin’ out the TV!”
I reckon the moral to that particular story is be careful what you smoke. Otherwise, you’ll risk getting smashed by the Hulk, or perhaps paid a visit by some other mind-blowing entity.
Of course, folks in my family are no strangers to receiving peculiar visions. There was the time my great-grandfather, Lee Makelin “Make” Huffman, was visited by an angel.
This happened in January 1952, on a day when Pawpaw Make broke his arm while cutting down timber at work. Less than a week prior, his wife, Mawmaw Bessie Lee, had died from cancer.
Heading home after seeing a doctor, Pawpaw Make looked forward to getting some rest. But at some point during his slumber, he heard a door open.
In walked Mawmaw Bessie Lee, dressed in white and barefoot, seemingly oblivious to the shiver-inducing winter coldness that filled the house. The sight jolted Pawpaw Make’s heartbeat, and all he could think to do was gesture toward Mawmaw Bessie Lee’s separate bed across from his.
“Bessie, come lay down on your bed…”
She couldn’t. She told him she just wanted to see how he and the kids were doing. When she left, she did so quietly, leaving behind a serene sense of wonder.
I reckon some folks will suggest Pawpaw Make’s vision could have been an effect of medication he may have taken. Or maybe it was simply just a dream.
Regardless, it remained dear to his heart, just like a certain dream I had featuring my maternal great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, is dear to me.
I was very close to my grandfather, who died on May 28, 2008, after a long bout with mesothelioma. That’s why I was so surprised to see him about a year or so later, smiling and apparently waiting for me, as I stepped out on the balcony of his old house.
The scene was made even more surreal by the enchanting sight and sounds of multicolored wind chimes hanging at various lengths throughout the sunny sky.
During the dream, I wondered how wind chimes could just hang like that from the sky, seemingly from nothing at all except the heavens above. Likewise, upon awakening, I wondered why my dream saw fit to pair wind chimes with my grandfather.
He never collected them or anything. It left me baffled.
Still, I looked forward to telling my grandmother about my dream, anticipating a surprised and heartwarming reaction. But it was she who surprised me.
“Have you been out to your grandpa’s grave lately?”
I told her I hadn’t, really, since the funeral.
She then told me I ought to go by there. A relative had put a little wind chime out near his grave.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
