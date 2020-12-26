intro to year in review story

STANDING TALL

In some ways, the year’s local news was the typical mix of business, politics, crime and, of course, Auburn football, soaked with storms and baked with heat. But since late winter, everything has been dominated and defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The citizens of our community have dealt with the loss of normalcy and some of the little things we didn't realize made life special. We have dealt with the awkwardness of mask-wearing and social distancing, and most painfully of all, the loss of people we hold dear.

Through it all, we found new heroes, those who fought to restore others to health at risk to themselves, or to provide needed services, or to somehow bring joy and hope where none existed.

Today, we look back. Story on A8.