 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
intro to year in review story
0 comments

intro to year in review story

  • Updated
  • 0

STANDING TALL

In some ways, the year’s local news was the typical mix of business, politics, crime and, of course, Auburn football, soaked with storms and baked with heat. But since late winter, everything has been dominated and defined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The citizens of our community have dealt with the loss of normalcy and some of the little things we didn't realize made life special. We have dealt with the awkwardness of mask-wearing and social distancing, and most painfully of all, the loss of people we hold dear. 

Through it all, we found new heroes, those who fought to restore others to health at risk to themselves, or to provide needed services, or to somehow bring joy and hope where none existed. 

Today, we look back. Story on A8.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miller: Dear Santa,
Medicine

Miller: Dear Santa,

  • Updated

In two days, you will make your annual trip to our community. To the children, this day seems to come every two three years, but I feel like i…

King: Please have a merry Christmas
Medicine

King: Please have a merry Christmas

  • Updated

On the one hand, I can hardly believe 50 years have already passed since that night. On the other hand, it seems like that was in another lifetime.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert