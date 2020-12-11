King: Please have a merry Christmas

On the one hand, I can hardly believe 50 years have already passed since that night. On the other hand, it seems like that was in another lifetime.

Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 1970, is burned deeply in my memory. I have replayed it in my mind more times than I can count. I’ve wished I had said more. I’ve wished I had asked more. I had not seen my dad for almost two weeks. I’m thankful that I had a least one more night with him.

That Thursday was the last time I would ever see him or speak to him again, at least in this world. We were both too young. He was only 54, and I was only 15. This week marks the 50th anniversary of his sudden passing.

The final two years of Dad’s life were spent driving one of his trucks on long hauls. He was home for Thanksgiving but left right afterwards. He took a load of something to Mexico, or New Mexico, picked up another load there and took it to California. Somewhere along the way, he began to get sick with a cold.

Rather than seeing a doctor there, he opted to drive back home. By the time he reached home, he was so sick he couldn’t get out of his truck and walk in the house without assistance.