Letter -- Thank and pray for our front-line health care workers

The past few months have been some of the hardest of my lifetime, and the hardest of many others lifetime as well.
In the beginning of March, we all had the utmost respect for our healthcare workers and first responders dealing with the COVID-19 crisis on the front lines. But as the days went on stuck in quarantine, I realized people have started to lose that sentiment toward our first responders and healthcare workers.
As a person working in the healthcare field, I have seen the strain COVID has put on my collogues. Some have lost their jobs, yet some are having to work extra-long shifts away from their families not knowing if they are going to introduce the virus to their loved ones when they come home.
Coronavirus has been called “the invisible enemy.” Indeed, you can’t see it, hear it, taste it or smell it, but you can feel the burden of it.
Every day brave nurses, aides, therapists and housekeepers go to work to provide excellent care and compassion to their ill residents, despite the risk to their own health and lives and those of their families.
I ask you whenever you see nurses and other health care workers, especially ones working the front lines, to thank them and pray for them.
Michael Lindsey
Auburn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.