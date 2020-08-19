Letter -- The U.S. can learn from nations like Uruguay

Concerning the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reported on July 21 how Uruguay, a country in South America located between Brazil and Argentina (both faced with significant levels of infections), has dealt effectively with the pandemic.
“Officials and analysts credit stable and united leadership, a robust national health system and a voluntary but broad lockdown for the country’s relative success so far.”
As a result, Uruguay had at the time “just 1,064 cases and 33 deaths.”
Uruguay recognized the problem early and acted with a stable and united leadership, an effective health system, a voluntary lockdown, and a cooperative citizenry.
Sadly, the U.S. has been lacking in these areas. As a result, at this writing, we have had over 3.8 million cases and 140,630 deaths, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, by July 21. Admittedly, Uruguay has a much smaller population, but the U.S. death rate was about four times larger than the death rate in Uruguay.
Uruguay had what they needed to do the job, and they did it. Conversely, we were unprepared and unfocused, therefore, we have not been successful.
We can, and should, learn from Uruguay and other countries that have minimized the impact of the disease, so we can get through the current pandemic and prepare for others that will surely occur in the future.
David Newton
Auburn
