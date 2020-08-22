Letter - Life is full of risks for all, old and young

Life is full of risks
for all, old and young
Ref: column, "Autumn football would risk lives," Aug. 16, by editor Troy Turner:
I am one of those 4.9 million Alabama experts with an opinion on COVID-19. I am also in the high-risk age group (79 years old) who suffer most of the deaths from this virus.
Many of us 4.9 million want to know at what rate of infection/death will it be acceptable to resume "normal" living? Life is full of risks at all ages. We have suffered up to 75,000 deaths a year in years past to the flu, even with flu-shots available.
Those immunizations are not 100% effective, since experts have to guess what type virus to make the serum from well ahead of the flu season. There are many other viruses that claim many lives that go unpublished, but we have never shutdown our society in response to them.
Yes, the virus is a killer for some and a cause of suffering for many more, but let's take into consideration the other "side effects" of these drastic social preventive measures.
The full cost must include: increase in mental health problems, loneliness for many the elderly, increase in drug use and overdose, psychological problems for children, heath decline from isolation including, loss of sleep, heart failure, stress to injured immune systems and obesity.
This also ignores the economic loss, jobs, careers, increased debt and the threat to our way of life. What are those worth, and is their costs acceptable? Every response has both good and bad.
Every year we suffer several deaths from high school and college football, yet we keep going and we don't stop playing.
I would ask: What will be lost in the lives of not only the players but the students and fans who derive a satisfaction from participating in these sports, even from the sidelines?
Carl S. Gagliano
Auburn
