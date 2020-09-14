Letter: New York Times doesn't know college football

We must admire the conviction, or question the sanity, of the Opelika-Auburn News editors for reprinting an editorial from the New York Times, on Saturday no less, that advises Alabamians to cancel football this year.
The first section cites the dangers of contagion, not concussion, fractures or disappointing career choice, those are reserved for future hits on that terrible sport of “toxic masculinity.”
The second section reveals their bias that college athletes are exploited by greedy universities. The lack of shackles, notwithstanding.
The final section congratulates Northern colleges for wisdom in denying players and fans a football season. They finish with the self-congratulatory conclusion that their advice is “a certainty.”
The survival of New York City and the Times would be served better if the Times devoted more ink advising their incompetent government to restore life to their dying city and state.
The readers of the Opelika-Auburn News would be served better with less liberal gibberish reprinted from the New York Times, Associated Press and the D.C. political bubble media.
Henry J. Baker
Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!