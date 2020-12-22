Miller: Dear Santa,

I doubt you have missed any of this Santa, but please make sure the healthcare workers and teachers get lots of goodies.

Santa, another group that I admire is the silent volunteers. Even though they do not make a fuss about the good things they are doing, you see them, don’t you Santa? I do not know how many people pick up litter in Opelika every month. These people spot a piece of trash in a parking lot and just pick it up.

Recently, someone asked me where to buy a litter grabber. For this person’s daily exercise, they plan to pick up litter along their street. You have seen them Santa, and I know they have made the good list.

Santa, you can make your final stop at our rowdy home. Colt asked for a new baseball bat, binoculars and every fishing lure at the store. Annie loves art supplies and clothes. Branch’s list is endless. It even includes live animals. Practically, a beginner circuit board, Legos and Nerf bullets will be perfect for him.

Branch says the dogs, Lucy and Abe, would like new dog beds. The cats, Macaroni & Cheese, Jimmy and Ricky, would prefer any extra mice or chipmunks you have in the North Pole. The chickens and ducks are content with their wood shavings, heat lamps and food.