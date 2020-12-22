Miller: Dear Santa,

In two days, you will make your annual trip to our community. To the children, this day seems to come every two three years, but I feel like it is always “just around the corner”!
This year, I have a few special groups that deserve extra candy canes.
I am certain the healthcare workers are already on your list. This group of nurses, doctors, administrators, custodians and more have done so much more than just administer medicine and take temperatures. They have encouraged, loved on, held hands, prayed with and endured our sick loved ones throughout the past 11 months.
Many healthcare workers have sacrificed time with their families to care for sick patients. Santa, I know you are proud of these workers and will treat them extra special on Christmas.
Another special group that has really stepped up over the past year are teachers, custodians and administers. We have always admired these groups of people, but we have seen an extraordinary effort in 2020.
You have seen them wiping down desks, taking temperatures, teaching through a screen and continuously checking on their students.
Santa, you know how children have always admired and valued athletes, actors and imaginary figures? These are no longer our heroes. Healthcare workers and teachers have become the heroes of 2020.
I doubt you have missed any of this Santa, but please make sure the healthcare workers and teachers get lots of goodies.
Santa, another group that I admire is the silent volunteers. Even though they do not make a fuss about the good things they are doing, you see them, don’t you Santa? I do not know how many people pick up litter in Opelika every month. These people spot a piece of trash in a parking lot and just pick it up.
Recently, someone asked me where to buy a litter grabber. For this person’s daily exercise, they plan to pick up litter along their street. You have seen them Santa, and I know they have made the good list.
Santa, you can make your final stop at our rowdy home. Colt asked for a new baseball bat, binoculars and every fishing lure at the store. Annie loves art supplies and clothes. Branch’s list is endless. It even includes live animals. Practically, a beginner circuit board, Legos and Nerf bullets will be perfect for him.
Branch says the dogs, Lucy and Abe, would like new dog beds. The cats, Macaroni & Cheese, Jimmy and Ricky, would prefer any extra mice or chipmunks you have in the North Pole. The chickens and ducks are content with their wood shavings, heat lamps and food.
Regardless of the surprises you might leave for us on Christmas night, we are blessed in knowing the true meaning of this holiday.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas from Keep Opelika Beautiful!
Tipi Colley Miller is the director of Keep Opelika Beautiful Inc. and writes a weekly column. Contact her at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com.