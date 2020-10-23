Southern Union adapting to pandemic with classroom changes, scholarships for next semester

Southern Union State Community College is no stranger to the harsh effects the coronavirus pandemic has had this year.

President Todd Shackett said there were only three positive cases in students they identified over the summer; however, they’ve had 163 students and 11 employees test positive so far this fall.

“We had 56 students [test positive] in August, 89 in September and then 18 so far in October, so it looks like there’s a downward trend,” Shackett said. “We’ve only had one person that required hospitalization and that was an employee, and she is fine now and back at work.”

Of the students to test positive, Shackett said he thought it was unlikely they contracted the virus from campus due to the procedures they have in place, which include converting non-traditional classrooms, like ballrooms and theaters, into classrooms so students can socially distance, and implementing four different methods of educating students including face-to-face learning, online pre-recorded lessons students can watch when convenient, virtual learning and a hybrid model.