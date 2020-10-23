Southern Union adapting to pandemic with classroom changes, scholarships for next semester

Southern Union State Community College is no stranger to the harsh effects the coronavirus pandemic has had this year.
President Todd Shackett said there were only three positive cases in students they identified over the summer; however, they’ve had 163 students and 11 employees test positive so far this fall.
“We had 56 students [test positive] in August, 89 in September and then 18 so far in October, so it looks like there’s a downward trend,” Shackett said. “We’ve only had one person that required hospitalization and that was an employee, and she is fine now and back at work.”
Of the students to test positive, Shackett said he thought it was unlikely they contracted the virus from campus due to the procedures they have in place, which include converting non-traditional classrooms, like ballrooms and theaters, into classrooms so students can socially distance, and implementing four different methods of educating students including face-to-face learning, online pre-recorded lessons students can watch when convenient, virtual learning and a hybrid model.
“If you look at the 4,000 students we have this fall, about 1,500 of them are on campus at some time, and those are typically your health science or technical education [students],” Shackett said. “Interestingly enough, some of the students that have tested positive have never come on campus, but they reported that they were positive. I don’t know with absolute certainty, but I feel very confident that they’re probably not getting it on campus because of all the procedures we have in place.”
Enrollment
Shackett said enrollment has been negatively impacted by the pandemic, bucking the growth leading up to this year's spring semester.
“I was very encouraged, because going into spring [2020], it was the first time we had seen an increase in enrollment, but then in the summer we saw a significant drop-off and this fall we’ve seen about a 10 percent drop-off from last year,” Shackett said. “I think students really want that interaction. I think that’s a big part of it. If you’re going to sit at home all day on a computer, it’s not the same experience as being in a class and interacting with your peers.”
Despite the loss of enrollment, Shackett said he is optimistic the college can weather the storm of COVID-19 due to its financial health.
“We’ll either continue with what we’re doing, or some of the guidelines are going to let up and we’ll have more students on campus,” he said. “We’re fortunate that we’re healthy financially at Southern Union. I wouldn’t say we’re rolling in the money, but we can handle this.”
Scholarships
Southern Union is also planning to offer more scholarships to increase enrollment for the next semester for dual-enrollment students, students in the emerging massage therapy program and students in the injection molding class in the technical program.
“If [a student] purchases three credit hours for selected programs, you’ll get three credit hours tuition-free,” Shackett said. “We’re hoping that brings our numbers back up. Like everybody across the state and across the county and across the world, if things quiet down then it’ll get a lot better for us here at Southern Union.”
Though enrollment numbers are down overall, Shackett said the nursing program at Southern Union was still as competitive as ever, with enrollment numbers not able to be increased due to a lack of space.
“Our nursing program has always been very strong,” Shackett said. “We typically get over 200 to 250 applicants every semester for over 60 spots, so we unfortunately have to turn away very qualified students that want to go into nursing, which is one of the reasons we’ve offered alternative health science programs like in surgical tech, EMT, paramedic, radiology and we’re offering physical therapy this January at our Valley Campus.”
