Filush-Glaze: Surviving January can be a tall task

As the New Year begins in earnest, many of us sit back and wonder what awaits us as each calendar day comes and goes.
The holiday chaos is far removed, and all the sounds, invitations and “things to do” have become eerily quiet. Of course this is the case almost every year, the “silence” that is January and what it represents. And yet, I still feel called to validate some feelings and remind everyone that this time of year tends to be more difficult for individuals, especially those who are grieving.
Yes, the New Year offers promise of fresh starts and renewal. We hear of resolutions and change, days filled with hope and promise, and we watch as countless self-help books hit the shelves, each promising a better you.
But what if motivation is lacking? What happens when we have suffered loss and are simply struggling to get out of bed every morning, our efforts taking every bit of strength and energy we have left in our reserve?
Winter time serves up heaping doses of silence and challenges faced that are unlike any other month. Sure, going through the holidays without loved ones is a pain that is difficult to endure, but when we find ourselves on the other side having survived those painful few months, we are often surprised by just how quiet January is and how it presents new challenges that we never anticipated.
Spark some joy
When we look at the definition of quiet, most of us think about peace and finding moments for re-centering or prayer. In a world full of chaos and frenzy, we tend to long for time when we can relax and shut out the sounds around us, maybe within the comfort of a good read or a much needed nap.
However, when we are attempting to survive each day in our “new normal,” the bitter bereavement journey of loss, silence can drive us deeper into the pit of despair, even if we see it coming. So, how can we battle this month and the challenges it brings?
Find ways to still spark some joy. Even the tiniest thing can be the difference in a day that feels rotten or a day that promises hope.
Don’t wait for others to reach out to you - reach out to them and let them know what you might need - a porch gathering? A walk? A meal shared with family and friends?
I know that COVID-19 has added some obstacles and has definitely created some new kinks in how we traverse our grief journey, but we can still find ways to satisfy some of our needs, the most important one being human contact.
Of course that is just my humble opinion, but I stand by the importance of having encouragers and supporters because attempting to go through loss alone is more than a difficult cross to bear. In fact, it can be and is often way too heavy to carry by ourselves.
Also, don’t forget about the bitter cold, the grey skies and the rain that often accompanies this month.
In general, people tend to nestle in and hibernate, eagerly anticipating the days passing and looking forward to the arrival of spring. But, depression can settle in quickly if we are not mindful of making survival one of our clearest goals.
Let’s try to circle things on the calendar that we can look forward to and ask those around us to be more present in our lives.
January definitely poses its challenges; however, we can break up the silence with the sound of our strength and fortitude.
Jenny Filush-Glaze is a licensed counselor and owner of Serenity Community Counseling LLC. Contact her at jfilush@charter.net.