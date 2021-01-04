Filush-Glaze: Surviving January can be a tall task

Spark some joy

When we look at the definition of quiet, most of us think about peace and finding moments for re-centering or prayer. In a world full of chaos and frenzy, we tend to long for time when we can relax and shut out the sounds around us, maybe within the comfort of a good read or a much needed nap.

However, when we are attempting to survive each day in our “new normal,” the bitter bereavement journey of loss, silence can drive us deeper into the pit of despair, even if we see it coming. So, how can we battle this month and the challenges it brings?

Find ways to still spark some joy. Even the tiniest thing can be the difference in a day that feels rotten or a day that promises hope.

Don’t wait for others to reach out to you - reach out to them and let them know what you might need - a porch gathering? A walk? A meal shared with family and friends?

I know that COVID-19 has added some obstacles and has definitely created some new kinks in how we traverse our grief journey, but we can still find ways to satisfy some of our needs, the most important one being human contact.