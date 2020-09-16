Hurricane Sally continues slow churn into Alabama; flood threat remains

Flash flooding and the possibility of tornadoes continue in the forecast for east-central Alabama, as slow-moving Hurricane Sally is expected to remain a strong storm system when it arrives locally sometime Thursday and into Friday.

Emergency management agencies from local, state and federal levels are scurrying with preparations and warnings to local populace to get prepared now before the storm hits full force. Strong breezes and chances of rain arrived Tuesday in Lee County, and Sally began making landfall Tuesday night.

“Hurricane Sally is NOT to be taken for granted,” Gov. Kay Ivey said during a 10 a.m. Tuesday press conference, warning that there is a potential for record flooding in Alabama after Sally makes its way across the state.

The National Weather Service reported that 8-10 inches of rain could move into the Montgomery area, “and as we move into Friday, Sally is going to progress up I-85,” a spokesman said.

Forecasts for the Lee County area call for 4-8 inches of rain, with a flash flood watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service also added a wind advisory Tuesday afternoon, warning of winds of 25 mph with gusts 35-45 mph possible on a line from Demopolis to Auburn.