Our View: Here comes Sally, despite being hard to predict

East-central Alabama sits squarely in the crosshairs, and many residents are wisely preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally.

It was expected to make landfall sometime Tuesday night on the coast near Mobile and southern Mississippi, then come marching slowly but surely toward Lee County.

Painfully slow, which could mean a longer duration of heavy rainfall.

It’s not our first rodeo, so we need not mention the unpredictable nature of such storms. Sally’s direction could change at any moment.

We may get heavy rain, 4-8 inches’ worth. Or Sally may veer right earlier or later than expected.

It’s difficult to tell. However, there’s little doubt that the various statewide emergency management and national weather teams are on top of the matter, watching the storm closely and anticipating any changes that will affect local residents.

When they know, you’ll know.