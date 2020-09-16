Our View: Here comes Sally, despite being hard to predict

Here comes
Sally, despite
being hard
to predict
East-central Alabama sits squarely in the crosshairs, and many residents are wisely preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Sally.
It was expected to make landfall sometime Tuesday night on the coast near Mobile and southern Mississippi, then come marching slowly but surely toward Lee County.
Painfully slow, which could mean a longer duration of heavy rainfall.
It’s not our first rodeo, so we need not mention the unpredictable nature of such storms. Sally’s direction could change at any moment.
We may get heavy rain, 4-8 inches’ worth. Or Sally may veer right earlier or later than expected.
It’s difficult to tell. However, there’s little doubt that the various statewide emergency management and national weather teams are on top of the matter, watching the storm closely and anticipating any changes that will affect local residents.
When they know, you’ll know.
It’s in times like these that we can fully appreciate the men and women who keep our community’s infrastructure intact. They’re always working, invisibly it seems, making sure the power stays on, the water runs when we turn on the tap, and the streets are in good repair and cleared of debris.
But when nature’s wrath disrupts those luxuries, these workers put in long, dangerous hours to restore order as quickly as possible. And if they aren’t needed here, they’re quickly on the road to other affected areas.
In the next few days, Alabama residents should be wary of the storm’s progress, prepare for worse than expected, and hope for better.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!