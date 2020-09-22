Susan Estrich: Dealing with smoke in your eyes

That satisfied her, which was all I hoped to do. What I didn't tell her was that we felt huge shaking, that I did not put on the sneakers under the bed, which you are supposed to do, and instead ran down the hall in bare feet to check the baby, amidst the broken glass everywhere.

My feet were bleeding; the fireplace had cracked; and pipes were bursting in the basement. And, honestly, we weren't particularly close to the epicenter.

Our planet's demise

Smoke and ash don't stay in place. The cloud from the Bobcat fire has moved all the way to D.C. But it seems most of it is right here in the West. The fire may be far away, but the smoke and ash are everywhere.

The sky looks different, the sun surrounded by smog, and what look like pretty colors are signs of our planet's slow demise.

Advice to everybody: Stay indoors if you can. For all the essential workers who work outside, outside was just the right place to be, except it isn't now. So, considering the air, stay inside; considering the pandemic, stay outside.

President Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge that our planet is warming. Instead, he offered the west an answer that rings horribly familiar.