Column: Stories of our war heroes still abound

The Atlantic has detailed President Donald Trump's derision of those who served instead of ducking service, and the story, consistent with so many accounts by those who have observed Trump firsthand and through recordings of his public statements, is based on multiple sources.

It has been backed by Fox News itself, not exactly central command of The Deep State Conspiracy. Americans have sacrificed their own lives to protect the rest of us since the nation's founding. Those who serve are not losers, and they are not suckers. They are our heroes.

One such hero

One such individual was Capt. Eugene Rabinowitz of Brooklyn, New York, who was flying bombing missions over Germany at the same time McAuliffe was telling his German counterpart to stick it.

The son of two Russian Jews who had come to America in the early 1900s to escape czarist pogroms, Rabinowitz went to work at an aircraft parts factory after graduating high school in 1942. Because the job was considered essential to the war effort, Rabinowitz could have used it to avoid putting his life on the line.

He did not do so. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and soon was given the command of a squadron of B-17s based in southeast England, charged with taking it to the Nazis.