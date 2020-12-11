Fuller: He will be missed

We stayed with his family in San Antonio in the barrio, which is Spanish for “neighborhood.” I’d met his mother, sister and brothers when they came to visit Bobby in Oklahoma, so they took me in like familia.

His mother Lupe and grandmother cooked for us, and it was about as authentic a Mexican meal that I’ve ever had, even to this day. His younger brother knew that I liked wrestling, so we had to wrestle some. He was a big kid, but I was wiry and whooped him, all in fun, of course. Now he’s huge, and I’m no longer wiry.

The funniest part of the trip happened on our way back to Oklahoma. The steering wheel came off of that old Impala, while he was driving it. Hilarious, isn’t it? Maybe not at the time, but since no one was injured that’s something that we laughed at for years.

I left Ft. Sill in 1996, but went back a year later before everyone started to leave. I wanted to see them all one more time. I’ve seen some of them over the years. I’ve stayed with some of them, and some of them have stayed with me. It’s just an Army thing.

In 2009, I had a two-week class at Ft. Sam, so I was able to see Bobby and his new family a couple of times. He picked me up from the River Walk and took me to an authentic, hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant.