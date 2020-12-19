KENDRICK-HOLMES: Right now, you can be a hero like Bennie Adkins

Monday morning, under a dark sky, a long white hearse pulled out of the parking lot of Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. It was escorted by 14 law enforcement vehicles, six motorcycles and four civilian vehicles of assorted size. About a dozen people stood at attention in the parking lot while overhead an American flag flapped in the wind.
In the hearse was the body of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins, who had died April 17 at the age of 86 from COVID-19 complications. The body was headed for the Atlanta airport, and then to Arlington National Cemetery for a burial delayed by, yes, more COVID-19 complications.
Like many others we’ve lost this year, Adkins lived a rich, full life. But unlike most people, he was known for one moment of spectacular heroism.
On a March morning in 1966, at 3:49 a.m., Adkins was sleeping at Camp A Shau, a Special Forces outpost in Vietnam. At 3:50 a.m., he awoke to a barrage of North Vietnamese mortar, rifle and machine gun fire.
In the next 38 hours, Adkins would be wounded 18 times, twice blown into the air by mortar strikes, but he kept launching mortars, firing rifles, and throwing grenades, not to mention dragging fellow soldiers to safety, and under heavy fire run retrieving air-dropped supplies and loading other wounded onto evacuation helicopters.
When fellow soldiers were in danger, or helicopters were trying to land, or an Air Force jet pilot was shot down and another pilot was trying to rescue him, Adkins increased his volume of fire to draw enemy fire on himself and away from his brothers in arms.
When he received the order to evacuate, Adkins and the other survivors dug their way out of a bunker but missed the last helicopter because he was carrying a wounded soldier. Adkins led them into the jungle where they evaded the enemy for another 48 hours.
Adkins was laid to rest Wednesday in Arlington next to his wife Mary, who died last year. That same day, COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center matched July’s previous peak of 62.
Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, talked Wednesday about how the current pandemic is paralyzing people with fear and keeping us from focusing on the goal of eradicating the pandemic. “We’ve been waiting for this thing to go away,” he said. “Each peak’s been worse than the last, and we’re still not any closer to being done with this.”
This made me think of Bennie Adkins. He didn’t wait for things to go away. Around him, people were helpless and hopeless, and he led them to safety by putting others first and keeping his eyes on the mission.
Local medical workers have been doing this same thing for the past nine months. They need our help.
Sure, everybody wants to get back to normal, but waiting it out – or acting like nothing ever happened – is making things worse, especially with Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching. We need to wear our masks, maintain social distancing, and adjust our plans and traditions now so we can enjoy them to the fullest in the future.
Think of Bennie. Think of our health care workers. Be a hero.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Contact him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com or 334-737-2541.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!