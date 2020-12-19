KENDRICK-HOLMES: Right now, you can be a hero like Bennie Adkins

When he received the order to evacuate, Adkins and the other survivors dug their way out of a bunker but missed the last helicopter because he was carrying a wounded soldier. Adkins led them into the jungle where they evaded the enemy for another 48 hours.

Adkins was laid to rest Wednesday in Arlington next to his wife Mary, who died last year. That same day, COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center matched July’s previous peak of 62.

Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff, talked Wednesday about how the current pandemic is paralyzing people with fear and keeping us from focusing on the goal of eradicating the pandemic. “We’ve been waiting for this thing to go away,” he said. “Each peak’s been worse than the last, and we’re still not any closer to being done with this.”

This made me think of Bennie Adkins. He didn’t wait for things to go away. Around him, people were helpless and hopeless, and he led them to safety by putting others first and keeping his eyes on the mission.

Local medical workers have been doing this same thing for the past nine months. They need our help.