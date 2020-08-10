Letter: The US owes no apologies for using the bomb

I read the column (published in Saturday's edition of the Opelika-Auburn News) by Olivia Alperstein entitled, “U.S. should apologize for bomb,” with interest.
Ms. Alperstein laments the deaths of 200,000 people. What she fails to address is the alternatives to these deaths.
The bombs were dropped as an alternative to an amphibious invasion, the proposed Operation Downfall invasion of Japan. Estimates vary, but US death estimates generally fall in a range of 400,00 to 800,000 US troops, and 5 to 10 million Japanese casualties. Is this the alternative Ms. Alperstein would have preferred?
There were other alternatives we could have chosen. We could have surrendered to Japan.
Of course, the Japanese considered surrender to be the act of cowards who had no right to continue living, and they demonstrated their contempt by killing thousands of innocents in the Philippines, China, and other locations. Based on their behavior, a reasonable estimate of American deaths would have numbered in the millions.
Is this the alternative Ms. Alperstein would have preferred?
Finally, we could have signed an armistice with Japan. Of course, there’s no evidence Japan would have signed such a document, and every reason to believe that, if they had, they would have spent the time recovering, rearming, and developing their own nuclear and biological weapons before re-engaging in the war.
In the end, the war would only have been delayed, and deaths again would have risen into the millions. Is this the alternative Ms. Alperstein would have preferred?
Rather than being criticized, the US should be lauded for its decision to use the bomb. It ultimately saved the lives of millions of people. The US owes no apology now or ever for using the bomb.
Leonard F. Carthon
Opelika
