Belk: ‘Nothing is as hard as trashing my stuff'

My friends say I won’t throw anything away, but that isn’t true.

Just the other day I threw out a honey bear that had more than an inch of honey left in it because it was stuck to the sides and refused to come out. And they say I won’t throw anything away.

But I’ll admit that in a fruitless attempt to straighten up my surroundings, nothing is as hard as trashing my stuff. I cling to material possessions like a sailor hugging the tiller in a squall. When I try to simplify by ditching things that have no value, magazines without covers or three leftover butter beans, they stick to my fingers like Crazy Glue.

The hardest thing for me to discard is a book. I can’t even bring myself to toss out a terrible book. The problem is, if I can’t even pitch out a used up magazine, how can I possibly let go of a book?

And, of course, the result is dusty volumes double shelved in floor-to-ceiling bookcases. And in the attic, novel-stuffed cardboard boxes.

But, it’s not just books I have trouble weeding out. I became fully aware of the severity of my dilemma last week. I was in the Kroger parking lot looking for a ballpoint pen in the glove box of my Hyundai. I took everything out, and here’s what I found: