KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's why I'm giving up resolutions this year

On the first day of each year, I reserve an hour in the morning to make resolutions. It’s the hour before the bowl games start, and I pour a cup of coffee and find a quiet place – out on the porch swing if the weather is mild enough – and sit and think about what I want to accomplish over the next 365 days.
This year was going to be better. It had to be, right?
So I poured my coffee, and it was unusually good and strong because it was Christmas-gift coffee, and I went out to the screen porch because, yes, the weather was mild enough and rain was even drumming pleasantly on the roof.
And that’s when my cell phone rang. It was my youngest child, who I knew was on the road with my second-youngest child, somewhere between Atlanta and home. Both boys had spent New Year’s Eve in Athens, and now they were heading home to watch football with me and eat buffalo chicken dip my wife had just started in the Crock Pot.
I pushed the green button and my 18-year-old son told me matter-of-factly that he and his brother had just been in a wreck but they were OK and his 20-year-old brother was on his own phone calling 911.
Were they OK?
Yes, he’d just told me they were OK.
Is the truck OK?
Well, we really can’t get out and check right now.
Why is that?
Because we’re in the passing lane facing oncoming traffic.
In the passing lane facing oncoming traffic!
Yeah, we hit a bunch of water on the road, our tire blew out, and we spun around two-and-a-half times and hit the wall. That’s kind of how we’re facing oncoming traffic.
The peace of the morning shattered.
My late father-in-law used to say that you should pray like everything depends on God and act like everything depends on you. I’m not sure if that’s exactly where I stand theologically. At that moment, though, I realized it’s not so difficult to pray when all you can do is cry for help.
I got in our van and started driving toward Atlanta. The rain was coming down so hard that I wondered why the engineers at Honda hadn’t added another speed to the windshield wipers.
I decided right there to scrap resolutions and live in the moment. Maybe that’s a cliché by now. But I decided not to try to figure out under what circumstances I can be blessed and under what circumstances I might suffer.
I’ll just give thanks when things are good, and stretch and mourn when things are bad.
Isn’t that what we’ve learned from 2020?
A few minutes later, I had reason to give thanks. The 20-year-old son called to say a state trooper had arrived and managed to stop traffic and that the tow truck driver arrived on the scene and told my boys this: “Thank God.”
He’d seen this situation many times over the years, he said, and that at least half of those had ended with the stranded motorists being hit by other cars and seriously injured or killed.
On the way to the impound lot, he dropped my boys off at an IHOP near the exit, and I picked them up there.
We went home and celebrated the new year.