KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's why I'm giving up resolutions this year

On the first day of each year, I reserve an hour in the morning to make resolutions. It’s the hour before the bowl games start, and I pour a cup of coffee and find a quiet place – out on the porch swing if the weather is mild enough – and sit and think about what I want to accomplish over the next 365 days.

This year was going to be better. It had to be, right?

So I poured my coffee, and it was unusually good and strong because it was Christmas-gift coffee, and I went out to the screen porch because, yes, the weather was mild enough and rain was even drumming pleasantly on the roof.

And that’s when my cell phone rang. It was my youngest child, who I knew was on the road with my second-youngest child, somewhere between Atlanta and home. Both boys had spent New Year’s Eve in Athens, and now they were heading home to watch football with me and eat buffalo chicken dip my wife had just started in the Crock Pot.

I pushed the green button and my 18-year-old son told me matter-of-factly that he and his brother had just been in a wreck but they were OK and his 20-year-old brother was on his own phone calling 911.

Were they OK?

Yes, he’d just told me they were OK.

Is the truck OK?