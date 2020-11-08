King: The day I visited Escape Falls

I grew up in northeast Alabama where we had beautiful mountains, canyons and waterfalls like Little River Falls, DeSoto, Noccalula and High Falls.

Since 2007, I have lived on the plains of East Central Alabama where we have no mountains and canyons, and therefore, few waterfalls. Here on The Plains, as we are often called, we do have waterfalls below the dams at Chewacla State Park and Beans Mill. Recently, much to my surprise, I found another one. Nobody, not even me, knew about this one, until that day.

I had scheduled to play-and-sing at a nearby festival that afternoon. Rain was in the forecast, as well as college football, but I went to perform anyway. When I left home, it was misting rain. By the time I reached the festival grounds, it was raining cats-and-dogs and a couple of cows.

I figured no one would still be at the festival. I was almost completely correct. Before I unloaded my instruments and trudged through the deluge and the mud, I decided to sit in my vehicle and wait for the rain to slack up. That’s when I felt a drop of water hit my left thigh. My windows were up, so I did not know where it could have come from.