King: The day I visited Escape Falls

I grew up in northeast Alabama where we had beautiful mountains, canyons and waterfalls like Little River Falls, DeSoto, Noccalula and High Falls.
Since 2007, I have lived on the plains of East Central Alabama where we have no mountains and canyons, and therefore, few waterfalls. Here on The Plains, as we are often called, we do have waterfalls below the dams at Chewacla State Park and Beans Mill. Recently, much to my surprise, I found another one. Nobody, not even me, knew about this one, until that day.
I had scheduled to play-and-sing at a nearby festival that afternoon. Rain was in the forecast, as well as college football, but I went to perform anyway. When I left home, it was misting rain. By the time I reached the festival grounds, it was raining cats-and-dogs and a couple of cows.
I figured no one would still be at the festival. I was almost completely correct. Before I unloaded my instruments and trudged through the deluge and the mud, I decided to sit in my vehicle and wait for the rain to slack up. That’s when I felt a drop of water hit my left thigh. My windows were up, so I did not know where it could have come from.
Recently, I had had an issue with water mysteriously getting inside my truck when it rained. I have learned that there are a few things you can always count on to leak. These include convertibles, sunroofs, fireplace chimneys, flat roofs and bank accounts.
As I sat there, I saw another drip come down from the front left corner of my Ford Escape’s sunroof. I opened the sliding interior cover and the drip disappeared. Well, actually, it didn’t disappear...it evolved.
I’ve seen a few of the great waterfalls of the world, besides those in Alabama. Those include Akaka Falls in Hawaii, Yosemite Falls, Niagara, Iguazu Falls in Brazil and now Escape Falls in my truck. I searched for a way to escape Escape Falls, but before I could, the front of my pants was soaked, as well as my truck’s seat.
At Escape Falls, nobody gave me a plastic raincoat like they did at Niagara. I looked like I had, well you know, like I had had an accident that young children and old men sometimes have. I cranked my engine, opened the sunroof and re-shut it, hoping to get a better seal. That’s when the remainder of Escape Falls fell...before I could escape.
Have you ever tried to slide over a gearstick and console while dodging a waterfall? As the sunroof (aka rain-roof) flooded my truck, visions of accidently knocking the transmission in gear and plowing through the festival grounds flooded my thoughts!
Finally, the rain slacked. I waded through mud puddles, cats and dogs, to the pavilion. Since I was the last musician for the day, I could sing until the end of festival...which was an hour earlier than I had thought.
After the guys on stage before me sang well into my allotted time, and then invited someone else to come up to sing, I decided to donate my remaining 10 minutes to them and go revisit Escape Falls. I covered my soaked truck seat with a Dollar General plastic shopping bag and headed for home.
Things don’t always go as we had planned, but sometimes we just have to search for the rainbow. At least I didn’t have to stand in front of a crowd and hide my wet pants behind my guitar.
The rain stopped, the sun shone, I watched football and I lived to sing again. By the way, how would you like to see Opelika’s Escape Falls? You can for a song, but bring your raincoat.
Bill King is director of Tuskegee Lee Baptist Association (www.tuskegeelee.com). He is a minister, author, singer/songwriter, and performs humor as Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon (www.brobillybob.com). Contact him at bkpreach@yahoo.com.
