Fuller: Sweet music, man

I honestly don’t watch a lot of TV. Ok, I’m lying. We watch T.O.T.S., Bluey, Peppa Pig, Puppy Dog Pals and Paw Patrol every single day — multiple times.
The 3-year-old really enjoys watching them, as does the 48-year-old. Forty-eight. Wow. On occasion, I’ll record something.
This week, that something was the CMA Awards, which aired Wednesday night on ABC. As of this writing, I’ve already watched the whole thing twice, fast forwarding through the commercials, of course. It was an incredible show.
I’ve always enjoyed country music award shows. They are always filled with incredible live performances.
They do something else incredibly special, too. They never forget their past. They honor the legends of yesterday. Due to several deaths this year, the tributes were in abundance.
They also marked the 40th anniversary of the release of “Urban Cowboy,” which is quite possibly my favorite soundtrack to a movie. Grease is not the word. The story of Bud and Sissy was good, but the music topped the plot.
Old Dominion did a cover of “Lookin’ for Love,” made famous by Buckwheat on Saturday Night Live. His version, “Wookin’ pa Nub,” was number one in the hearts and minds of people all across this nation. Johnny Lee did a pretty good version, too.
My mother went to see the movie at the Carmike II — she never went to the movies — and to see the singers from the soundtrack in concert at the coliseum in Auburn. She can’t remember who all was there, but Johnny Lee, Mickey Gilley and Charlie Daniels definitely made the trip to “The Plains.” Anne Murray may have been stuck in Canada.
I was honored to meet Charlie Daniels two years ago in Kansas. I co-emceed a show at Ft. Riley, Kansas, where he was performing. I even got to see the famous fiddle backstage. He knew all about Opelika.
Charlie passed away in July at the age of 83. He was a legend, and the CMAs honored him to kick off the show. Several acts sang his classic hits and then Georgia’s own Jason Aldean brought it home with “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
After that, the hosts of the show took over. I thought Reba and Darius Rucker did an excellent job. Later in the show, the co-hosts sung the Elvis hit “In the Ghetto,” as a tribute to Mac Davis, who also died this year.
If I remember correctly, Taylor Hicks — Alabama guy — sung that song to win “American Idol.” Reba and Darius killed it. That’s a good thing!
Joe Diffie was “propped up by the jukebox” back in March. I never met Joe, but we did follow each other on Twitter. I was pretty crazy about the “Pickup Man.” He was so good and left us way too early. John Pardi did great justice with “Pickup Man.” Joe would have been proud. Rest in peace, Joe.
I think the death that hurt me the most this year was Kenny Rogers. He was an American icon. I mean, who didn’t like Kenny? The ultra-talented Little Big Town — Alabama natives — sang a phenomenal rendition of “Sweet Music Man.” I’m listening to that right now. By the way, his best friend is from Tuskegee. Who doesn’t like Lionel Richie? Hello!
There were many great performances and many awards given to deserving artists. I usually have a favorite in each category and seldom flinch regardless of who is named in a respective category, but when Eric Church was named Entertainer of the Year, my arms went straight up in the air as if Auburn had just scored the game-winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl. It was so well deserved. His shows are three hours long and have no opening act. Amazing.
With all that being said, to me the highlight of the show was Charley Pride receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was there, and at 86 years old sung his signature hit “Kiss and Angel Good Morning.” That song was released in October of 1971, so I was still in the womb, but I remember it well.
It was one of my favorite songs, along with “Rhinestone Cowboy” when I was barely walking. Mr. Pride was no one-hit-wonder, either. He went to the very top of the charts 36 times.
The award was presented by Jimmie Allen, a young African American man, who has started off his career with two number one songs. He’s really good, but says he owes everything to Mr. Charley for breaking down barriers. I know that had to be a huge moment filled with, dare I say pride, for him. If Kenny Rogers is an icon, Charley Pride is an American treasure.
I don’t usually write reviews. I just really enjoyed the show. Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys and I follow each other on Twitter. He tweeted about how the old music sounded so much better than the new.
I enjoyed the new stuff. I even liked seeing Justin Bieber on the show. That kid can flat out sing, but I can’t help but agree with Joe. Maybe it’s just the memories of yesterday, a simpler time. I can’t say for certain, but the music of yesterday was no doubt sweet music, man.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
