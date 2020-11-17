Fuller: Sweet music, man

I think the death that hurt me the most this year was Kenny Rogers. He was an American icon. I mean, who didn’t like Kenny? The ultra-talented Little Big Town — Alabama natives — sang a phenomenal rendition of “Sweet Music Man.” I’m listening to that right now. By the way, his best friend is from Tuskegee. Who doesn’t like Lionel Richie? Hello!

There were many great performances and many awards given to deserving artists. I usually have a favorite in each category and seldom flinch regardless of who is named in a respective category, but when Eric Church was named Entertainer of the Year, my arms went straight up in the air as if Auburn had just scored the game-winning touchdown in the Iron Bowl. It was so well deserved. His shows are three hours long and have no opening act. Amazing.

With all that being said, to me the highlight of the show was Charley Pride receiving the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was there, and at 86 years old sung his signature hit “Kiss and Angel Good Morning.” That song was released in October of 1971, so I was still in the womb, but I remember it well.

It was one of my favorite songs, along with “Rhinestone Cowboy” when I was barely walking. Mr. Pride was no one-hit-wonder, either. He went to the very top of the charts 36 times.