Belk: ‘We don’t take time to enjoy the journey’

Thrashers are related to the mockingbird and can imitate lots of bird songs and calls. Its own song is a series of short, musical phrases, usually sung in pairs. Bird experts say it sounds something like somebody answering a phone call from an unknown number, “Hello, hello, yes, yes, who is this? who is this?” And farmers insist that they’re saying, “Hurry up, hurry up; plow it; plow it; sow it, sow it, sow it.” It sounds more like a rollicking refrain from a Gilbert and Sullivan opera to me.

On freezing mornings, I go out to break the ice in my makeshift birdbath. If the water is a frozen chunk the size of a Roomba, I grumble and mutter and wonder why I spend my time on such things. Then I think about horse troughs as big as bathtubs and all the winter mornings I’d break the 3-inch ice slab with a fat rock and pull out the lumps with my bare fingers. And I know that deicing a birdbath is a cinch by comparison.

I wish I could live like my backyard thrasher, making the most of every minute. Not long ago, a friend told me her husband wouldn’t watch Hallmark movies because, he said, “They all end alike.”

I thought about it, and finally I said, “Tell him it’s not the destination, it’s how you get there that matters.”