Belk: ‘We don’t take time to enjoy the journey’

There’s nothing in the world happier than a Brown Thrasher taking a bath in 2 inches of water. You’d think the little fellow was at the Waldorf Astoria in a plush shower with all kinds of luscious smelling gels, belting out some classic from “The Sound of Music.”
I look out my kitchen window and catch him going through his morning ritual. I watch the rolling, splashing and shaking for several minutes, then pull the iPhone from my pocket and video the rest of the show.
I tell myself that it’s the same bird coming for his everyday cleansing morning after morning. I call him “Brownie Kilowatt,” a name you’ll understand if you lived in Auburn during the Bob Sanders radio days.
Even though they’re fairly common in the suburbs, the country, parks and thickets, most people probably ignore them. Brown Thrashers with their reddish brown backs, heavily streaked breasts and long tails aren’t the most beautiful birds in the ornithological kingdom. They can’t compete with cardinals, bluebirds or redheaded woodpeckers. And, measuring 9½-11 inches, they have none of the cuteness of a tufted titmouse or humming bird. I didn’t give them a second thought for years. But they’ve gotten to be my favorite.
As it turns out, looks aren’t everything. I wait at the window hoping my thrasher will show up for his daily constitutional. His joy is contagious. It makes me happy, like watching a 3-year-old spotting her Christmas stash under the tree.
Thrashers are related to the mockingbird and can imitate lots of bird songs and calls. Its own song is a series of short, musical phrases, usually sung in pairs. Bird experts say it sounds something like somebody answering a phone call from an unknown number, “Hello, hello, yes, yes, who is this? who is this?” And farmers insist that they’re saying, “Hurry up, hurry up; plow it; plow it; sow it, sow it, sow it.” It sounds more like a rollicking refrain from a Gilbert and Sullivan opera to me.
On freezing mornings, I go out to break the ice in my makeshift birdbath. If the water is a frozen chunk the size of a Roomba, I grumble and mutter and wonder why I spend my time on such things. Then I think about horse troughs as big as bathtubs and all the winter mornings I’d break the 3-inch ice slab with a fat rock and pull out the lumps with my bare fingers. And I know that deicing a birdbath is a cinch by comparison.
I wish I could live like my backyard thrasher, making the most of every minute. Not long ago, a friend told me her husband wouldn’t watch Hallmark movies because, he said, “They all end alike.”
I thought about it, and finally I said, “Tell him it’s not the destination, it’s how you get there that matters.”
Most of us are so busy watching out for what’s ahead we don’t take time to enjoy the journey.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
