Fuller: James the Duck

“Life can always change; you have to adjust.” – Drake
Most of you reading this have no idea who Drake is. He is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and entrepreneur. He seems like a really good guy. Having said that, this article is about another drake — a drake with a lower case “d.” That, my friends, is a male duck.
A male duck is called a drake, while the female is called a duck, or in ornithology a hen. Duck? Hen? Really? Why did the guy get the cool name?
Back in late February, we got two baby mallards from Tractor Supply. We didn’t know what they were. We just knew they were ducks. They were tiny and would swim in our kitchen sink.
We kept them in — let’s just call it a thing — a thing for a few weeks until it warmed up. I think we moved the thing outside on warmer, sunny days. You never know about the weather in Alabama. It might be 80 on the 31st of February.
Sometime along the way, Lucy built a chicken coop that was big enough for the chickens and the ducks. We think the ducks thought they were chickens anyway. They went in each night, just like their feathered friends, only they couldn’t roost. They just dug in and found them a spot in the pine shaving and hay.
As they got older, they were the last to call it a night. Once they were all in and accounted for, we would shut the gate to the coop. Neither the ducks nor chickens have much of a defense. Whether it’s possums, raccoons, coyotes or stray dogs, they just don’t stand a chance.
As they began to grow, the colors and markings began to change. The drake had a green head, of course. They stopped sleeping in the chicken coop and started sleeping in the backyard with the dogs.
The dogs ignored them, but the drake would still lower his head and waddle towards them anytime they walked by. It was always quite the scene. The dogs still ignored him. He was just protecting his lady.
Somewhere along the way, Lucy named them James and Harriet after James Herriot, the famed British veterinary surgeon and writer. She’s read several of his books.
James and Harriet were always together. Sometimes James would flirt with our other hens. We have six chickens, you see — all girls. Harriet didn’t like that and would let him know. Mallards do not mate for life, as geese and swans do. They have what is called seasonal monogamy, but since they were the only two ducks around, I assume they were monogamous.
A few weeks ago, when it started getting chilly at night, they started sleeping in the coop again. I liked that for a variety of reasons, but one of the reasons is that it made it easier to find Harriet’s egg.
Before, she’d lay eggs for a few days in one spot and then move on to another. It was a year-round Easter egg hunt. If you’ve never had a fried duck egg, you’re missing out. I had two this morning.
Again, they were always together. If you didn’t see the other, just give it a second. Always.
Earlier in the week, I was feeding the horses and saw Harriet behind the barn by herself, and she legitimately looked sad. I then gave it a second expecting James to appear, but he never did. I looked all around for him, but to no avail. Also, I saw no signs of fowl play. Ba-Dum-Bump. I’ll be here all week.
There are always hawks flying near the farm, and the next afternoon, in broad daylight, I saw two coyotes about 250 yards down the road. One took off when I saw it, but the other just stood there in a stare off. I yelled at it just before it trotted off into the woods.
I don’t know what happened to James. While they are sneaky predators, I’d like to think our dogs, just their presence, would have kept the coyotes at bay, but I don’t know. Maybe James put his head down to chase one off, to defend his lady. We’ll never know.
James had a good run here at Terrapin Slide and will be missed. Poor Harriet is in distress. She’s looking for him constantly and calling out for him. It’s really sad, and I hope she’ll be okay.
Life can always change; she just has to adjust.
But really, who knows? Maybe James figured out that Harriet was a quack and decided to fly the coop. He may be in South Florida right now floating in some warm water, living the good life and listening to Drake. I’m going with that. Best wishes, buddy.
