Fuller: James the Duck

Again, they were always together. If you didn’t see the other, just give it a second. Always.

Earlier in the week, I was feeding the horses and saw Harriet behind the barn by herself, and she legitimately looked sad. I then gave it a second expecting James to appear, but he never did. I looked all around for him, but to no avail. Also, I saw no signs of fowl play. Ba-Dum-Bump. I’ll be here all week.

There are always hawks flying near the farm, and the next afternoon, in broad daylight, I saw two coyotes about 250 yards down the road. One took off when I saw it, but the other just stood there in a stare off. I yelled at it just before it trotted off into the woods.

I don’t know what happened to James. While they are sneaky predators, I’d like to think our dogs, just their presence, would have kept the coyotes at bay, but I don’t know. Maybe James put his head down to chase one off, to defend his lady. We’ll never know.

James had a good run here at Terrapin Slide and will be missed. Poor Harriet is in distress. She’s looking for him constantly and calling out for him. It’s really sad, and I hope she’ll be okay.

Life can always change; she just has to adjust.