Letter: Defunding the police isn't the smartest of moves

Defunding the police isn't
the smartest of moves
As an amateur radio operation, I own lots of radios. One of them receives the Opelika and Auburn police department radio calls as well as our Lee County Sheriff and EMS services.
Listening to those radios is an education.
I wish that those who scream “defund the police” would listen to an average Friday or Saturday night with me. There is only so much room in the newspaper; I get that. But what happens in Opelika in a 24-hour period would surprise most people.
Our police and first-responders are called out scores of times each day to handle conflict, trauma, accidents and missing children.
They go willingly to that next call, not knowing what awaits them. That takes a special kind of courage.
Instead of defunding our police, we should be defending them.
While no one can defend the actions of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, we do not have officers like that in Lee County.
If you want help when trouble comes after you, it is important to remember who they send when you call 911.
Defunding police is like handing the bad guys your front door key. It’s stupid.
Anthony L. DeWitt
Opelika
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!