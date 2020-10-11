Alabama Power VP to keynote Opelika luncheon

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Business Council will host its annual Keynote Luncheon Friday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa.

Alabama Power Company Vice President Southern Division Leslie D. Sanders will address serving in leadership roles with the company and quality of life issues for women.

A 33-year veteran of Alabama Power, Sanders has served in her current role for almost 10 years. She runs the company’s operations in parts of 19 counties in South Central Alabama, including Opelika -- serving approximately 220,000 customers and 660 employees.

The University of Alabama grad has worked her way through the company's management ranks, including Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Constituency Relations Director, Public Information Representative and Marketing Representative.

Sanders has served as the chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and the Montgomery Riverfront Development Foundation and has helped several other civic groups.

Gov. Kay Ivey appointed her as a representative of Congressional District 2 on the Board of Trustees of the Department of Mental Health.