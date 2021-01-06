alabama protest roundup

After calling on ‘patriots’ to take action, Rep. Brooks condemned violence
Rep. Mo Brooks of Huntsville condemned the violence on Wednesday evening, calling it “despicable” and “un-American.”
Earlier in the day, the Republican encouraged dissent toward the certification of the Electoral College vote at the Capitol.
Speaking at a rally in Washington, D.C., he echoed President Donald Trump’s denial of the November election results.
“Today’s the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said then. He later suggested on Twitter that the protestors could have been “ANTIFA fascists in backward MAGA hats.”
On Wednesday evening, he said in a statement: “The scenes of United States Capitol Police being violently attacked and mobs occupying the American seat of government are highly disturbing. I always condemn lawlessness and violence of any kind and in the strongest terms.”
He added this: “While our election system has major, systemic flaws that Socialist Democrats egregiously exploited in 2020, that election system is still far and away the best place to change the destiny and direction of America,” Brooks said in his statement.
From U.S. Capitol, Sen. Shelby called for law and order
Sen. Richard Shelby was safe inside the United States Capitol during the protests and said via social media that law and order must be established.
The Alabama U.S. Senator from Tuscaloosa tweeted Wednesday saying he is safe “thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement.” He also added that Tuesday was a “very dark day for our country.”
Shelby went on to tweet the following:
“Our Founder Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained.”
State attorney general condemns D.C. violence ‘in strongest terms’
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined elected officials around the nation in condemning the violent mob responsible for storming the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday.
“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the actions of those who today attempted to storm the Capitol, a place where passionate but peaceful protestors had gathered and lawmakers debated inside,” Marshall, a Republican, said in a statement. “Our country is built upon the foundation of the rule of law. American democracy guarantees the right of peaceful protest. Those who chose to engage in violence and anarchy should and will be held accountable under the law.”
Marshall said he stood by “the brave men and women of law enforcement as they work to restore order” in Washington, D.C.
He also called into question the validity of the election results in 2020.
Alabama Republic Party called protest ‘not American’
The Alabama Republic Party condemned the violence and unlawful actions occurring at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
“We support law enforcement efforts to control and arrest any person who is violating laws and causing harm to property or people,” Alabama Republic Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan said in a statement. “These actions are not American and cannot be tolerated.”
Lathan went on to add that the ALGOP strongly supports peaceful assembly and protest.
“The Electoral College voting process, which is allowed by the Constitution, must be allowed to continue without disruption,” Lathan said. “It is important that citizens contact their representatives to have their voices heard in an orderly and respectful manner.”
Alabama Democratic Party releases statement
Chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party Rep. Chris England released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the “violent mob” that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
“They disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, broke the law, and must be prosecuted for their sedition,” England said in the statement.
England stated the disorder seen today “shows clearly why the American people voted loud and clear that Donald Trump did not deserve a second term as President of the United States.”
“Mob rule, conspiracy theory mongering and encouragement of the siege of the Capitol are the natural consequence of years of flirtation by Republican politicians with the fringe elements of their party,” England wrote. “As the prophet says, they ‘have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.’”
England ended by saying, “Citizens should note who defended the Constitution and who did not.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill condemns violence
Merrill called on President Trump to “call on his supporters, who claim to support ‘law and order,’ to stand down, follow the law, and unite behind our democratic process.”
Merrill, a Republican, noted the constitutional right of individuals to have their voices heard, but stated “they do not have the right to be disruptive during the certification process that was put in place by our Founding Fathers in 1789 and has since survived the history of our Republic.”
“We are a nation of laws,” Merrill said in the press release. “These laws must be strictly followed and enforced. It is time for America to support the law enforcement officers who serve to protect our personal freedoms – including that to protest.”