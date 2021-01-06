alabama protest roundup

England stated the disorder seen today “shows clearly why the American people voted loud and clear that Donald Trump did not deserve a second term as President of the United States.”

“Mob rule, conspiracy theory mongering and encouragement of the siege of the Capitol are the natural consequence of years of flirtation by Republican politicians with the fringe elements of their party,” England wrote. “As the prophet says, they ‘have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.’”

England ended by saying, “Citizens should note who defended the Constitution and who did not.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill condemns violence

Merrill called on President Trump to “call on his supporters, who claim to support ‘law and order,’ to stand down, follow the law, and unite behind our democratic process.”

Merrill, a Republican, noted the constitutional right of individuals to have their voices heard, but stated “they do not have the right to be disruptive during the certification process that was put in place by our Founding Fathers in 1789 and has since survived the history of our Republic.”