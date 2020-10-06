Allen, Lofton and Rauch take Opelika council runoffs

There will be four new faces on the Opelika City Council, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s runoffs.
Robert Lofton, George Allen and Todd Rauch – along with newcomer Erica Baker Norris – will join council holdover Eddie Smith for the Nov. 2 swearing in ceremony.
Ward 1
George Allen topped Jamie Lowe, 404-320, to claim the Ward 1 vacated by Patsy Jones, who decided to retire from the council.
It was a reversal of fortune for both men. Lowe took 419 votes (40 percent) to Allen’s 309 votes (29 percent) in the Aug. 25 election, with the rest of the field trailing well behind.
Allen said last week that he has already started talking to his potential constituents about what sorts of work needs doing around Ward 1, and he’s been in contact with City Engineer Scott Parker and other city staff about those needs.
Lowe was gracious in defeat.
“I had a great time. We made it to the runoff, we were in first place to begin with and Mr. Allen fought hard and I fought hard and I’m not the slightest bit discouraged,” said Lowe.
“I look forward to working with the city and servicing the people of Ward 1 in any capacity I can. One doesn’t need a title, necessarily, to serve the people. I’m in good spirits. Obviously I wouldn’t have run if I didn’t want to win, but I want to congratulate Mr. Allen and I wish him good luck in servicing the people of Ward 1.”
Ward 3
Robert Lofton topped Michael Carter in Ward 3, 312-188. The winner, a retired veterinarian and instructor at Auburn Unversity, emphasized his business experience and the time he’s invested in educating himself on city business. He said he’s missed one city council meeting since declaring his candidacy in February.
Both men walked the ward several times, with Lofton estimating he knocked on every door in the ward, while Carter reported touching base with each voter “3-4 times.”
Ward 5
Todd Rauch built on his strong performance on Aug. 25 to beat incumbent David Canon, 645-406.
Rauch took 45 percent of the vote on Aug. 25, easily outdistancing Canon and two other challengers, but he fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the seat outright. He managed 61 percent for the runoff, to just 39 percent for Canon.
“I feel really humble right now, because we asked voters to come back after six weeks of voting and to vote for us again, and I think it shows that the citizens of Ward 5 are incredibly engaged and involved in the process and that gives me a lot of hope for the future by working with them and representing them,” said Rauch.
“…The other thing is I’m really thankful for David Canon and Anne Canon and their decades of service to the city of Opelika, and I want that to be known because they’ve set up a good structure for us to build off of, and I want to continue that.”
Canon ran on his record from his past 10 years on the council, including support for bringing new businesses and jobs to the city, two new fire stations and the renovation of Opelika High School.
Norris and Smith
Norris won the Ward 2 seat in the Aug. 25 municipal election, beating out Oscar Penn. Incumbent Tiffany Gibson-Pitts gave up that seat to run against four-term incumbent Mayor Gary Fuller, who won that race easily.
Smith was appointed to a new term as Ward 4 councilman because no one ran against him in the municipal election.
The official canvassing and certification of the runoff results will take place Oct. 13.
