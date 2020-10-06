Allen, Lofton and Rauch take Opelika council runoffs

Ward 3

Robert Lofton topped Michael Carter in Ward 3, 312-188. The winner, a retired veterinarian and instructor at Auburn Unversity, emphasized his business experience and the time he’s invested in educating himself on city business. He said he’s missed one city council meeting since declaring his candidacy in February.

Both men walked the ward several times, with Lofton estimating he knocked on every door in the ward, while Carter reported touching base with each voter “3-4 times.”

Ward 5

Todd Rauch built on his strong performance on Aug. 25 to beat incumbent David Canon, 645-406.

Rauch took 45 percent of the vote on Aug. 25, easily outdistancing Canon and two other challengers, but he fell short of the 50 percent needed to win the seat outright. He managed 61 percent for the runoff, to just 39 percent for Canon.

“I feel really humble right now, because we asked voters to come back after six weeks of voting and to vote for us again, and I think it shows that the citizens of Ward 5 are incredibly engaged and involved in the process and that gives me a lot of hope for the future by working with them and representing them,” said Rauch.