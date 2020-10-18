Another View: A reminder your safety means that for others

Doing so is not partisan.

It is smart and responsible.

COVID-19 is again spiking across the nation and Georgia is likely to follow other states that saw daily numbers falling only to see a resurgence as people spent more time in crowded spaces.

Even if we never get sick and are never diagnosed, any of us could still be spreading COVID-19 to others, especially if we are not wearing masks and not social distancing. Sure there are many people who never get very sick and others who fully recover, but what about those who do not?

Many of you opted to receive your mail-in ballot. We again want to emphasize that mailing your ballot in or dropping it off at the elections office is secure.

Safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of the election and despite rhetoric from partisans, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud associated with absentee or mailed-in voting.

But if you do choose to vote in-person during this early voting period or on Election Day, show respect, be safe, protect yourself and others and wear a mask.

Wearing a mask does not prove you are a Democrat or that you are a Republican. Wearing a mask simply means you are thoughtful and concerned about your community.

The Valdosta (Ga.) Daily Times