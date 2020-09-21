Another View: Advance voting gets under way

One photo, for example, was said to be from Washington, D.C., but was actually from Portland, and the boxes were locked to prevent anyone from dumping something they shouldn’t into them during that city’s increasingly violent protests.

Also, the Postal Service has been retiring mail sorting machines for years in response to declining volume.

Still, that doesn’t mean all is well with the Postal Service. Combine two factors related to COVID-19 — an election that will rely on absentee voting as never before and the fact people are more reliant on mail delivery than they have been in years — and now is no time to worry about long-term reform of the Postal Service.

This is a time to make sure it can do its job the best it possibly can under the most unusual of circumstances.

Election officials across the nation are worried voters could end up disenfranchised come November.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, President Trump noted that without additional money, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle the expected flood of ballots.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump said, and Trump has shown no indication of being willing to make a deal.